Young man shot in Westgate parking lot, Glendale police looking for three suspects

A young man was injured in a shooting at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale on July 10, 2023. Police are searching for three suspects.

Police are looking for three people after a shooting seriously injured a young man at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale on Monday afternoon.

Glendale police say that the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the southern section of the parking lot of the shopping center near Glendale and 91st avenues.

Three people inside a light-colored sedan were talking to the young man standing outside the car, police said. During the conversation, someone inside the car shot at the young man.

The person who was shot ran away and was aided by someone described by police as a “passerby.” Police do not know if there were any connections between the young man and the three others.

He was then transported to a hospital with critical but not life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Police are searching for three people in the car who they say drove off from the area. No description of the three people or specifics about the car were released.

Police are asking the public to avoid the eastern section of the Westgate District.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police are asking for any witnesses to contact them at 623-930-3000.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Shooting at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale leaves 1 hurt