Young Mexicans party again, though some line up for vaccine

·3 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Young adults in Mexico are coming out to party again, even as the country enters its third wave of coronavirus infections and vaccines have yet to reach those under 30.

The number of seriously ill patients aged 60 to 69 has dropped so far this year as the elderly got vaccines, the federal Heath Department says. But hospitalizations have more than doubled for those aged 30 to 39, who are only starting to get shots. Only about 40% of the country’s adults have received at least one dose.

Young people in their 20s are thronging restaurants and street-side beer stands in Mexico City, especially on the weekend. Few wear face masks, and many sing or shout while standing shoulder to shoulder.

But young adults are also lining up at vaccination centers, eager to get their dose.

Often the motivation for getting vaccinated is to be able to get back to work. While the Mexican government opposes requiring anyone to get shots, it is clear many feel that vaccinated people will be safer, and more accepted, in offices and other workplaces.

César Chávez Beltrán, 32, lined up for his first shot of AstraZeneca in Mexico City. A bank teller, he works in contact with other employees and the public. He was given time off work to get the shot.

“Obviously, I told them at work that was I was going to get vaccinated and once I get it, I'm going back to work,” Chávez Beltrán said.

The other big motivation is to get back to normal.

Luis David Díaz Sandoval, 30, works as a sound engineer at dance performances, and he was among the first 30-year-olds getting their first shots.

“The truth is, a lot of people have died and the hope is that with this (the vaccine) we can have a little more control,” Díaz Sandoval said.

“We are seeing a lot of parties now, and a lot of people have gotten vaccinated and are going around the streets, without masks, as if everything was over,” he said, adding “I don't think so, I think this has just started.”

Unlike other countries where there has been resistance to vaccines among younger adults, in Mexico the resistance often seems to come from older people living in more traditional, rural states like Chiapas, where vaccination stations have often been deserted.

Mexico's plan, once it gets enough vaccine, is to vaccinate everyone over age 18, despite the fact that there have been some rare side effects among younger people from both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, which make up two-thirds of doses in Mexico.

“The goal is to get everyone protected, given that is very rare for the vaccine to have serious undesirable effects,” Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer.

Mexico is entered its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic last week, as infections rose 29% from the week before.

But so far in the latest surge, only about a quarter of the country’s hospital beds are occupied. Hospital beds in many parts of Mexico were filled to capacity during the last wave.

Mexico City health authorities said they expect the third wave to peak in August in the capital, which has been the worst hit in the previous two waves.

Mexico has reported over 235,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19, but because the country does so little testing, the government’s own figures on excess deaths suggest the true toll is around 360,000 dead.

Mexico is one of the few countries not to have suspended flights or imposed testing requirements for tourists, and international tourism has helped fuel the coronavirus upsurge in tourism-dependent states like Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo, on Mexico's Caribbean coast.

International tourists also risk getting infected themselves. Thirteen students from Bolivia remain in isolation at a hotel in Quintana Roo after they caught the virus while vacationing in Mexico, though none are ill. Another thirteen were infected but recovered and returned to Bolivia, state officials say.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Living with COVID-19: Israel changes strategy as Delta variant hits

    Four weeks ago, Israel was celebrating a return to normal life in its battle with COVID-19. After a rapid vaccination drive that had driven down coronavirus infections and deaths, Israelis had stopped wearing face masks and abandoned all social-distancing rules. Then came the more infectious Delta variant, and a surge in cases that has forced Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions and rethink strategy.

  • Analysts see Mexico inflation at double cenbank's target in 2021, despite rate hikes

    Though the Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate last month to stem surging inflation, analysts have increased their forecasts for Mexican inflation to around 6% for year end, double the central bank's target. Banxico, as the central bank is known, unexpectedly raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% at its June 24 monetary policy meeting, saying it was necessary to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations and citing price formation in the United States. As Latin America's second largest economy recovers from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, annual consumer price inflation hit 5.88% in June, well above Banxico's target rate of 3% plus or minus one percentage point.

  • AWOL soldier posed as cop on Nashville flight, said his gun was ‘evidence,’ feds say

    The soldier was at risk of missing his flight if he had to check his gun in his luggage, prosecutors said.

  • Chinese drugmakers to supply shots to COVAX

    The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization said Monday (July 12) that it had signed two advance purchase agreements with Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac to provide up to 550 million COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX program.The new deals include up to 170 million doses of the Sinopharm shot, and up to 380 million shots of the Sinovac vaccine, through to the middle of 2022.GAVI, which runs the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX with the World Health Organization, did not immediately provide details of which countries would receive the doses.Chief executive Seth Berkley said deliveries can start quickly because both vaccines have already been granted emergency use listing by the WHO.Thailand and Indonesia, which used Sinovac as a first dose, are switching to other shots for the second dose to increase protection against COVID-19.GAVI did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether it had concerns about the vaccine's efficacy.The WHO said on June 1, when it approved Sinovac's shot, that results showed it prevented symptomatic disease in 51% of those vaccinated, and prevented hospitalization in 100% of the studied population.The Sinopharm vaccine has an estimated efficacy of 79% for all age groups, the WHO said in early May, when it approved the shot.

  • 'We have rights': the French health workers furious about COVID vaccine order

    FONTENAY-AUX-ROSES, France (Reuters) - Nursing home worker Sandra Barona is so vehemently against receiving a COVID-19 shot that she said she may quit her job after French President Emmanuel Macron ordered all health workers to get vaccinated. Barona said Macron was discriminating between the vaccinated and unvaccinated - an issue some of Macron's opponents say could pose legal problems for the president's plans. Holding up the vaccine as the only path to leading a normal life, Macron said inoculation was a matter of individual responsibility but also a matter of collective freedom as the Delta variant spurs the rapid spread of new infections.

  • Biden taps ex-Pentagon official for key China tech position

    (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Alan Estevez, a former Pentagon official, to be the U.S. Commerce Department's undersecretary for industry and security, a key post in the U.S.-China tech battle. The post in the Commerce Department's once-obscure Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) gained attention in recent years as Washington has escalated its use of export controls to keep China from obtaining U.S. technology. During the Trump administration, the bureau restricted U.S. sales to China-based Huawei Technologies.

  • US cites China, Myanmar, Ethiopia in genocide report

    The Biden administration on Monday renewed genocide allegations against China for repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in its northwest Xinjiang region. It also warned Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar and South Sudan of possible further sanctions for ethnic cleansing in conflicts they are involved in. The administration sent the messages in the release of the State Department’s annual report to Congress on genocide and atrocities prevention, which calls for the federal government to outline steps it is taking to prevent and halt such actions abroad.

  • Political ‘roadkill?’ NC candidate says moderate Democrats have losing odds

    This candidate’s granddad once told her: “The only thing in the middle of the road is roadkill.”

  • Woman at large after plowing car through hotel-turned-homeless shelter, 3 injured

    A woman is on the run from the police after driving a car through the lobby of a hotel-turned-homeless shelter in New York City. The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Monday in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx in New York City when police say a woman -- who may have been a resident of the homeless shelter -- drove a car straight through the front lobby of the Ramada by Wyndham on Gerard Avenue after an alleged ongoing dispute with the shelter, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC. It is currently unclear what the woman and the homeless shelter had been feuding over but authorities say it boiled over when the woman left and returned by crashing her car into the building, leaving three people with minor injuries in the process.

  • Suspect arrested in assassination of Haitian president is a former DEA source

    A suspect arrested in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was "at times" a confidential source for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a spokesman for the agency confirmed Tuesday. What they're saying: The DEA did not identify the suspect, but said that after the attack, the individual reached out to his DEA contacts, who "urged the suspect to surrender to local [Haitian] authorities." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."A DEA offici

  • Mitch McConnell ‘Perplexed’ By COVID-19 Vaccine Resistance His Own Party Is Pushing

    “I can only speak for myself,” the top Republican in the Senate said when asked about other GOP senators fueling vaccine hesitancy.

  • Arsenio Hall Rekindles Signature Bit as Kimmel Guest Host: ‘Things That Make You Go, What the F–?’ (Video)

    As the host of his own late-night talk show “Arsenio” from 1989 to 1994, Arsenio Hall is no stranger to comic timing. On Monday night, Hall thought it was time as guest host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to bring back one of his signature segments from the syndicated show — with a profane twist. “Back on my old show I used to do a thing called “things that make you go hmmm,” Hall said as he wound up his show-opening monologue. “Oh, some of you are over 40. Yes. Yes.” As Hall explained, the bit feature

  • U.S. Senate Democrats rush to outline massive infrastructure bill

    White House officials were scheduled to huddle with Democratic senators later on Tuesday to try to set the outlines of a potentially multitrillion-dollar infrastructure investment initiative that could move through the U.S. Congress this fall. "I'm hopeful that we can come up with an agreement," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said of the closed-door meeting that he and Senate Budget Committee Democrats were set to attend, adding that Democrats were not underestimating the difficulties ahead. Democrats aim to push through President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure proposals in two phases: A $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 focused on physical infrastructure like roads and bridges and a potentially larger bill that would pass the Senate with only Democratic votes in a maneuver known as "reconciliation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16."

  • What Is Breakthrough COVID? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

    Over the months since the COVID-19 vaccines have become more widely available to people across the United States, there’s been a dramatic decrease in deaths from the virus. This is good news, because it means the vaccines are doing exactly what they’re supposed to do. And although cases are slowly on the rise again as the summer months continue, it’s mostly among unvaccinated people. Even so, there are recent reports of what’s known as “breakthrough COVID,” which is when someone who is fully vac

  • Jason Sudeikis on Olivia Wilde Split: 'l'll Have a Better Understanding of Why in a Year'

    Jason Sudeikis tells GQ his split from Olivia Wilde will go from being "a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle"

  • Because Fracking Wasn’t Already Toxic Enough, the Oil and Gas Industry Decided to Add ‘Forever Chemicals’ to the Mix

    The EPA allowed PFAS, a highly toxic class of compounds linked to cancer and birth defects, to be used in fracking wells since 2011, a new report reveals

  • Fire engulfs California town in dramatic footage

    EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EDIT CONTAINS PROFANITY The Doyle Fire Protection District reported that approximately 20 homes were completely destroyed. The Dotta and Sugar fires, which have become part of the larger Beckwourth Complex Fire ravaged Doyle's community and is now the largest wildfire burning in California.

  • WHO warns countries not to hoard vaccines for 3rd doses while poor countries don't have any

    There is "no scientific evidence" that a booster shot is needed at this point, WHO's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said at a press briefing.

  • India Covid-19: Top India doctors say third wave inevitable

    Photos and videos of tourists flocking to popular destinations have alarmed experts.

  • Monty Williams on pointing out foul calls: ‘I stated the facts’

    The Phoenix Suns head coach addressed his postgame comments following Game 3 on the discrepancy of fouls compared to the Bucks, and the art of needling the league through the media during a playoff series.