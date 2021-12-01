Young mom, her ‘best friend’ son killed 1 year ago. Stumped Arkansas police need help

In late December 2020, family members of 21-year-old Shaquilla Watts were expecting her to attend a family funeral in Arkansas. But Watts and her 5-year-old son didn’t show, news outlets reported.

On Dec. 29, after a requested welfare check, Hot Springs police found Watt’s and young Zay’vion Watts shot to death in their apartment. Their deaths were determined to be homicides, a police news release said.

Nearly a year after her death, friends of Watts still post to her Facebook wall, saying they miss and love her.

“I sit and think about y’all everyday and night,” one friend wrote on Aug. 11. “My heart is so broken and torn. Y’all didn’t deserve none of this. I hope and pray that we get justice and God always answers prayers.”

The case remains unsolved and no arrests have been made. Now, Hot Springs police are asking for help to solve the case.

“The Hot Springs Police Department and the Watts Family are asking for help from the media and public to bring light to the case as it will be one year ago this December this horrendous crime took place,” a news release said.

Investigators told THV11 that the mother and son were killed two days before being found.

Police told the outlet that they believe the shooter knew Watts, and there was no forced entry.

“We have been trying to follow every lead that’s come in and have done so, and they’ve led to nowhere,” Cpl. Jjesus Anaya told Fox16. “That’s why we’re seeking the public’s help.”

Watts had a “captivating smile” and called her 5-year-old son her “best friend,” her obituary read. She dedicated her life to her son and family, and wanted to be the “best mommy” to the young boy. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, and wanted to become a registered nurse.

“Her smile brightened up the darkest room, her beauty was not only outward but inward as well,” the obituary said.

Family members pleaded with the public to come forward with any information relating to their loved ones’ deaths.

“I just don’t understand why somebody would do something like that, kill an innocent baby... Shoot ‘em and kill ‘em like that,” Watt’s great-uncle Billy Evans told THV11.

Story continues

Zay’vion’s birthday is coming up right before the anniversary of their deaths. Their family doesn’t want to go another holiday season without knowing who killed them, they told news outlets.

“What I want is justice,” Evans told Fox16. “That would bring joy to us.”

Police are asking those with information regarding the case to call Detective Mark Fallis at 501-321-6789, ext. 6720.

Hot Springs is 55 miles southwest of Little Rock.

Nameless boy remains unclaimed days after being found on streets, Baltimore cops say