Young mom who vanished 35 years ago identified as remains found in Virginia, police say

Human remains found in 1993 have been identified as a woman who disappeared 35 years ago, Virginia police say.

Fairfax County police said DNA testing confirmed in November that the human remains belonged to Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, a mom who vanished in 1987.

The body later identified as Lane was found in December 1993 at the base of a tree in Centreville by a group of landscapers, according to a Dec. 2 Facebook post from police. At the scene, detectives also found jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and yellow barrette.

The medical examiner and other experts determined the body belonged to a 28- to 39-year-old woman who had suffered stab and knife wounds to the upper body, police said.

Construction workers found the female human remains along with several items believed to belong to the woman in 1993, police said. Courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Lane vanished in 1987, according to police. She was thought to be living in Fairfax County at the time of her disappearance.

Three to four years after she was last heard from, Lane’s father received an anonymous call claiming that his daughter was dead, police said.

Using advanced DNA technology, officers said they tracked down Lane’s brother and children in Georgia. After receiving a DNA sample from family members, Lane’s identity was confirmed.

The department said it is still investigating the case, and asked anyone who may have known Lane to contact officers.

Fairfax County is about 20 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

