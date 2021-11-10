Young mother found dead in apparent homicide in Wheeling, and her 1-year-old daughter is missing, police say

Wheeling police are asking for the public’s help after a young mother was found dead in an apparent homicide and her 1-year-old daughter went missing, police said Wednesday.

Ja’nya Murphy, 21, was found about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in her home — “apparently murdered,” police said — and her 1-year-old, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, missing, according to a news release from the Wheeling police.

Tuesday night, Murphy’s family began getting worried because she hadn’t been to work and wasn’t in contact with any relatives for a day or so, the statement said.

Murphy, a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School, lived with Angel in the 300 block of Inland Drive.

When police failed to get in contact with her, firefighters got in through the balcony of her apartment. They found the door unlocked, Murphy dead and the baby missing, the statement said.

Police are working with the Northwest Suburban Major Crimes Assistance Team to find the baby and Murphy’s killer.

Anyone with information should contact police, 847-459-2632.

Check back for details.

rsobol@chicagotribune.com