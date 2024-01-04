Young mother killed during New Year’s Eve party shooting in downtown Los Angeles

Loved ones are grieving after a young mother was killed as gunfire erupted at a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting left two people dead and eight others hospitalized. The party was held at a warehouse on the 2300 block of Porter Street.

Los Angeles police responded to reports of a shooting at around 1 a.m. Arriving officers saw a large group of people in the street and heard what sounded like gunfire.

One of the victims, Miah Banks, 26, was found dead at the scene. Miah was also the mother of an 8-year-old daughter.

“Miah wasn’t an enemy to anyone and someone just took her life,” said Lacherryal Veal, the victim’s aunt. “Miah is a loving person, I don’t care what color you were — she loved everyone.”

Miah Banks in a family photo.

Miah Banks and her daughter in a family photo.

Loved ones contribute to a growing memorial outside the salon where Miah Banks worked as a hairstylist. (KTLA)

“We went to the scene and she was on the ground,” Veal recalled tearfully.

Miah’s cousin, Damian Salter, heard the devastating news after receiving a concerned text. He began searching for her early New Year’s Day morning.

“My cousin was pretty much my inspiration,” he said. “She really brought light to the salon.”

Salter owns the D. Salter Beauty salon in L.A. where Miah worked as a hairstylist.

Miah gained thousands of followers on social media by showing off her passion for beauty and hairstyling work.

“She worked because she loved and took care of so many people,” Veal said. “I don’t care who you were. If you were in need of something, Miah would help you.”

Miah’s loved ones are hoping justice will be served to the suspects responsible as they continue grieving and processing her death.

“I heard there were two suspects who were arrested, but it’s not going to bring my cousin back,” Salter said. “I just hope the shooters think about what they have caused here and what they have done to all of our families and any other people who were a part of this.”

A GoFundMe page created to help Miah’s family with funeral costs can be found here.

The events leading up to the deadly shooting remain under investigation. Homicide detectives are seeking witnesses and video that may help in the case.

