Young mother killed in Seven Points shooting

Athens Daily Review, Texas

Feb. 23—A 46-year-old man remained in the Henderson County Jail Monday, Feb. 22, after a shooting at a Seven Points apartment complex that killed his girlfriend.

Christopher Nelson Hood was booked for capital murder and evading arrest for the Thursday incident. Bond was set at $2 million for the killing and $1 million for evading arrest. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Brooke Spurgeon.

The Seven Points Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating the homicide.

Reports said officers were dispatched to the apartment complex for a domestic disturbance. On arrival, they found Spurgeon with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to UT Health East Medical Center in Gun Barrel City where she died.

Spurgeon was reported to be Hood's girlfriend and the mother of a baby girl who was born on New Year's Day.

She had been employed at the Brookshire's store in Mabank prior to giving birth.

Spurgeon is formerly from Forney, where she attended North Forney High School and played on the softball team.

Hood was previously arrested July 2020 in Kaufman County and was wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft.

