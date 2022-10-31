Young Muncie man held on five counts of attempted murder

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 19-year-old Muncie man was arrested early Saturday on five counts of attempted murder.

Geno Maurice Vargas — also facing a preliminary count of criminal recklessness — continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $255,000 bond.

According to investigators with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, Vargas became upset when a young woman — described by a witness as his "baby momma" — left a home in the 3200 block of West Cypress Drive early Saturday.

Witnesses said the woman, and four female friends, intended to "party" on or near the Ball State University campus.

They entered a vehicle and left the Cypress Drive address, but returned a short time later to retrieve a cellphone.

Investigators said Vargas then emerged from the house and fired several gunshots at the car with a 9mm handgun.

Deputies indicated bullet holes in the car were visible. One of the vehicle's occupants said she had been struck in the back by a projectile, although the bullet "did not go into her skin."

She declined medical treatment at the scene.

Vargas reportedly admitted firing gunshots at the car, and said he was aware it had at least three occupants at the time.

The teen said he had purchased the gun "from a guy in New Castle for $300," according to an affidavit. Court records reflect Vargas is a former resident of that Henry County city.

In other crime news:

Criminal recklessness: A Muncie man was arrested Saturday after he accidentally shot his four-year-old niece.

Jeffrey A, Burnum, 35, was preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness.

The child was wounded in her "lower extremities," according to a Muncie Police Department report. She was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and was later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Burnum told detectives the shooting took place while he was allowing his niece, and another child under the age of six, to "manipulate" his handgun, which he thought was unloaded.

After the gun discharged, Burnum fled from his home, in the 400 block of North State Street, with the firearm. However, he soon surrendered to police.

He was being held in the jail on Monday under a $25,000 bond.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Young Muncie man held on five counts of attempted murder