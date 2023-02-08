Young nature photographers compete for award

·1 min read

Stunning photos captured by child wildlife photographers have "blown away" competition judges.

The Young Nature Photographer of the Year award, run by University Centre Shrewsbury, has received hundreds of entries from five to 18-year-olds.

A total of 23 images are shortlisted, with winners awarded at a ceremony on 15 February.

"We were overwhelmed by the quality of the 300-plus entries," said organiser Dr Bethan Stallwood.

"Our natural world is full of such enchantment, and I have been moved and delighted to see such a range in subject matter," she added.

The competition's aim was to get youngsters out enjoying the natural world, Dr Stallwood said, thanking entrants for taking the time to capture "such beautiful images".

Head judge and professional photographer David Woodfall was "incredibly impressed with the standard" of submissions, she said.

"It's been amazing to look at the sheer range of images - from widescreen shots of whales to close up captures of forest fungi," she added.

The awards ceremony, hosted by BBC Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams, takes place on 15 February at Shrewsbury's Guildhall.

Prize winners across four age categories will receive goodies that include wildlife camera traps, bug hotels and Shropshire Wildlife Trust memberships.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • Pink pigeon allegedly dyed for gender reveal party has died, US officials say

    Charity says death of bird named Flamingo in Manhattan likely ‘caused by inhaling the toxins’ from pink dye

  • Colorado homeowners' Ring camera captures 2 mountain lions strolling across yard together

    Homeowners in Boulder Canyon, Colorado, are left "pleasantly surprised" after capturing footage of two mountain lions wandering together – as recorded on a Ring camera.

  • ‘Major Leap’ in Bird Virus Threatens Yet Another Pandemic

    Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via ReutersThe same highly pathogenic bird-flu virus that’s killed tens of millions of chickens and other birds over the past year just got a lot closer to infecting people, too.An unusual outbreak of the H5N1 virus in minks—relatives of weasels—at a Spanish fur farm last fall also exposed the farm’s staff to the virus. Swift action by health authorities helped prevent any human infections. This time.But bird flu isn’t going away. And as H5N1 continues to circ

  • Dallas Zoo suspect told police he 'loved animals' and planned to steal more if released: affidavit

    Police say the suspect kept the stolen tamarin monkeys and other animals in squalid conditions in an abandoned home, the Dallas Morning News reported.

  • 'That's the essence of ice': Frozen shark washes up on Cape Cod beach after polar vortex

    A dead, frozen shark washed up on a Cape Cod beach amid a polar vortex captured the internet's attention but experts say there's more to the story.

  • Police Arrest 24-Year-Old for Allegedly Stealing Monkeys From Dallas Zoo

    After weeks on high alert, the nail-biting incidents at the Dallas Zoo may have finally come to an end. Dallas police arrested 24-year-old Davion Irvin on Friday and accused him of messing with several animal enclosures, which led to the escape of a clouded leopard on Jan. 13, and stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys on Jan. 30.

  • 7 Endangered U.S. Animals That Don't Get Enough Love

    A conservation group released a report this week finding that more than 40% of all animal species in the U.S. are at risk of going extinct. Most in danger were small, not-so-exciting animals—snails, crayfish, mussels—that nevertheless make up key cornerstones of our ecosystems.

  • Wild Bird Fund slams whoever dyed NYC pigeon pink, potentially as part of alleged gender reveal: 'We were honestly disgusted'

    "We were honestly disgusted that someone would do this."

  • Draft plan would eliminate most of Idaho’s wolves. Here’s what you can do to stop it | Opinion

    An Idaho Fish and Game draft management plan that would reduce Idaho’s wolf population to around 500 will soon be open for public comment. | Opinion

  • Speckled trout fall to lowest numbers ever in Louisiana. Will lawmakers limit catches?

    Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded.

  • ‘Groggy’ bear wakes up trapped in culvert, turns down Pop-Tarts from would-be helpers

    Snow melt flooded the bear’s hibernation den and it became stuck.

  • South Jersey refuge hosts a shower for fuzzy, furry babies

    Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in Medford is gearing up for its busy season. Here's how to help them rescue hundreds of wild birds and animals.

  • Florida sees highest number of unprovoked shark attacks on Earth in 2022

    The U.S. and Australia saw the most unprovoked shark attacks in 2022, and new data released by the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File shows Florida once again reported more shark attacks than anywhere else in the world.

  • Australia shark attack victim identified as schoolgirl Stella Berry

    The 16-year-old was riding jet skis and swimming with friends when she was attacked, police say.

  • Former Filipino poachers fight to protect turtles

    STORY: These turtle protectors used to be turtle poachers. Filipino fishermen are now at forefront of conservation on the beaches of the northern Philippine province of La Union.Armed with torches and pails, Jessie Cabagbag and his family hunt every night for sea turtle eggs.He can spot nesting sites easily, having learned from an early age how to track the reptiles and their eggs, which many residents in the town would typically eat or trade.“Because life was so difficult back then, the sea turtles were the easiest target for our daily meals because there weren’t that many fish to catch, so our folks would usually feed us the meat and eggs when we were young.”Now, Cabagbag’s egg-poaching days are over. He and fellow volunteers now use hunting skills to help marine turtle conservation efforts here in La Union, whose pristine beaches serve as nesting sites for the endangered olive ridley turtles. Once they spot a female turtle, they tag and release the animal, overseeing its safe return to the ocean. It's all done under the umbrella of nonprofit CURMA, which is leading the conservation programme here and conducting training for locals. “In 2009 there was a nest that emerged just here in front of the house. So it was the first time for us to see sea turtles and you know, we were very excited so researched about them, we wanted to find out what type of sea turtles they are, why they were here, and it was through the research that we found out that this is actually a nesting site for them, and at that time poaching was very rampant. And you know, when we found that out, then it was from being excited, and it was, we were kind of horrified. Fast forward to today, and it’s our 12th season and 98% of our patrollers are former poachers. So from poachers, now they are the protectors of the sea turtles.”While Cabagbag still relies on fishing as his primary means of livelihood, he also receives monetary perks from CURMA for finding sea turtles or eggs.He gets the equivalent of roughly $9.18 for finding a live sea turtle and $0.37 for each egg they collect.That's four times more than what they would usually get from selling it on the black market.Much of CURMA's funding comes from private donations as well as partnerships with local schools and companies. "I am overwhelmed with joy especially when I find the eggs myself. Whenever they release the new turtle hatchlings in our site I am truly proud. Even our neighbors, they appreciate what I do because it is not easy. I am happy that I get to contribute to the conservation of the sea turtles."

  • How to make hummingbird food: Simple recipe helps attract hummingbirds to your yard

    Combine water (tap water is ok) and sugar, with four times as much water, until the sugar has dissolved. Place this liquid into a hummingbird feeder.

  • Massachusetts woman finds frozen shark washed up on Cape Cod beach

    A large, partially frozen porbeagle shark was found washed ashore a Cape Cod beach following a record-breaking cold snap that plunged the Northeast to sub-zero temperatures.

  • Shark attacks and bites dropped again in 2022. Experts explain why.

    The International Shark Attack File says fatal shark attacks and shark bites dropped worldwide in 2022. Experts explain why this might be.

  • Why helping whales to flourish can help fight climate change

    Whales trap a lot of carbon, and if there are more of them, they can trap more of the carbon dioxide produced by human activity.

  • Love of sea turtles turns Philippine poachers into protectors

    Armed with a wooden stick, a bucket and a headlamp, Philippine construction worker Johnny Manlugay hunts every night for the eggs of sea turtles on the pristine beaches of the northern province of La Union. Now Manlugay has turned his skills to helping protect marine turtles on the provincial beaches favoured by the endangered Olive Ridley species to build nesting sites. "We didn't know poaching was illegal and that we should not eat turtle eggs and meat."