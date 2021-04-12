Young NI rioters would have benefitted from Duke of Edinburgh Award, former Irish president says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Sheridan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chaotic scenes during a week of violence on the streets of Northern Ireland - Peter Morrison/AP
Chaotic scenes during a week of violence on the streets of Northern Ireland - Peter Morrison/AP

Northern Ireland riots would not have turned violent if the children involved had participated in the Duke of Edinburgh award, the former Irish president has said.

Mary McAleese made her comments after it was revealed children had taken part in some of the riots last week and three male teenagers, who were all aged 14, were arrested on Friday night.

Ms McAleese said the unrest involved young people “who are still being taught to hate and who are bringing that hatred and expressing it out on the streets”.

Ms McAleese said the recent death of Prince Philip reminded her how the Duke of Edinburgh Award galvanised “the curiosity and the wonder and the energy of youth”, as she questioned what “experience” of life children rioting in Belfast had.

She added: "These are young people, I guarantee you, none of them will ever have done a Duke of Edinburgh Award, unfortunately."

The award was established in 1956 to encourage young people to discover volunteering and the outdoors. Since it was launched around eight million have taken part, where they learnt self-sufficiency, teamwork and leadership.

Many have credited the award as being a formative turning point in their lives. Levison Wood, former military officer and now a professional explorer, tweeted: "The DoE Award gave me an insight into life beyond my own village as a teenager. It inspired me to travel, taught me the beauty of the outdoors, saved me from getting into serious trouble and got me into the British Army as an Officer.”

Ms McAleese added that the recent unrest was a result of “a vacuum of the leadership” in Northern Ireland and cautioned that "there is bound to be the consequences of Brexit”.

“If we go back to Brexit, we realise how little consideration was given in the planning of Brexit and the referendum, of the impact that would have in Northern Ireland,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Buckingham Palace Says Prince Harry Will Attend Prince Philip's Funeral, Meghan Markle Will Not

    Prince Philip has died at age 99. On April 9, Buckingham Palace confirmed his passing in a statement, saying, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

  • South Pacific tribe that worshipped Prince Philip as living god prepares to hold day of mourning

    The island tribe in the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu that has for decades worshiped the Duke of Edinburgh as a deity will hold a day of mourning and feasting on Monday. Hundreds of people are expected to converge on the rainforest village of Yaohnanen on the island of Tanna to pay their respects to Prince Philip after he died on Friday at the age of 99. The village is the focus of a visionary movement in which Philip is viewed as a god, a pale-skinned mountain spirit who left Tanna decades ago to seek a rich and powerful woman to marry. The belief was reinforced during the colonial era when islanders saw the respect that was accorded to Prince Philip, whose portrait hung in government offices and who visited what was then an Anglo-French colony, the New Hebrides, in 1974. The prince was supposed to have returned to the island bringing wealth and wisdom but those hopes, which persisted for decades, have now been dashed. Islanders, who live in thatched huts and hunt wild pigs and flying foxes in the forest, have been left grief-stricken by the death of the prince, said Jean-Pascal Wahé of the Vanuatu Cultural Centre, a national museum of anthropology.

  • In pictures: Sport’s tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

    Premier League clubs, Grand National jockeys and staff and players in cricket and both codes of rugby observed pre-match silences on Saturday.

  • AP Top Stories April 11P

    Here are the top stories for Sunday, April 11th: Iran calls Natanz blackout "nuclear terrorism"; Pentagon chief declares ‘ironclad’ commitment to Israel; Trump goes after Pence, McConnell at a donor event; Floral memorial for Prince Philip. (Apr. 11)

  • Palace Confirms Meghan Markle Has Been "Advised by Her Physician Not to Travel" for Prince Philip's Funeral

    Prince Harry is "planning to attend."

  • 8 dead, dozens hurt as Indonesia quake shakes East Java

    A strong earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java killed eight people, including a woman whose motorcycle was hit by falling rocks, and damaged more than 1,300 buildings, officials said Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake struck off the island's southern coast at 2 p.m. Saturday. It was centered 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Sumberpucung town of Malang District in East Java province, at a depth of 82 kilometers (51 miles).

  • Duke of Edinburgh Award braces for surge in applicants after 50 per cent spike in interest

    The charity that runs the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is bracing itself for a surge in applications when schools return after a 50 per cent spike in online interest since Prince Philip's death. On Saturday, the charity, which runs the 65-year-old scheme – launched an appeal for the first-ever nationwide collection of “DofE memories” in tribute to the late Prince Philip and to inspire even more young people to take part. Applications for people to take part in the bronze, silver and gold awards are organised by youth groups, schools, Scout groups and some companies. Youngsters learn skills including using camping stoves, map reading and pitching tents on expeditions in the countryside. More than 6.7 million people have participated in DofE programmes in the UK since 1956 with an estimated one in 10 Britons taking part in the DofE bronze award. Last year 159,051 young people achieved a bronze, silver or gold award, an achievement that Prince Philip described as “basically a do-it-yourself kit in the art of living”.

  • George Clooney Surprises Boston Locals During Tender Bar Filming, Takes Photo with His Cardboard Cutout

    George Clooney is currently on location in the Boston area while shooting his upcoming film, The Tender Bar, with Ben Affleck

  • How Queen Elizabeth Is Related to the Norwegian Royal Family

    It's a plot point on the latest PBS series Atlantic Crossing.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says that voters waiting in long lines can order from Uber Eats

    Kemp said that Democratic-led jurisdictions in the state "need to do a better job of running their elections and moving people through the lines."

  • Prince Philip funeral set for April 17: Your questions, answered

    When is Prince Philip's funeral? Will Queen Elizabeth be in mourning? Will he be buried at Windsor Castle?

  • Masters: Jordan Spieth adds another chapter in golf’s best comeback story this season

    To hear Jordan Spieth tell it, there is work still to be done to retooling the golf swing that won three majors between 2015 and 2017.

  • Mexican candidate accused of rape vows to block elections

    A Mexican ruling party state candidate accused of rape, who later had his candidacy canceled by regulatory authorities on other grounds, said Sunday he will not allow elections in his home state unless he is allowed to run. Félix Salgado is running for the governorship of the troubled Pacific coast state of Guerrero. While two women accused him of rape, he has not been charged and was allowed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party to continue running.

  • Severe thunderstorms slam central Florida

    Central Florida was hit by torrential rain, intense wind gusts and showers of hail on April 11, prompting many residents to say it was the worst April storm they've seen in years.

  • More flee volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent

    More people fled their homes on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Sunday as La Soufrière volcano rumbled loudly for a third day and the heavy weight of its ashfall damaged some buildings. The eruption Friday of La Soufrière prompted many people to evacuate their homes, and others who had remained in place sought shelter elsewhere Sunday. The volcano's rumbles were heard in the capital of Kingstown, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south.

  • Jordan's King Abdullah and estranged Prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah and former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony on Sunday marking 100 years of independence. State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the memorial to the unknown soldier and tombs of royalty in the Raghdan palace in Amman. Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah late on Monday following mediation by the royal family, two days after the military warned him over actions that it said were undermining Jordan’s security and stability.

  • What's Inside the Recently Uncovered Private Letters of Queen Victoria?

    The unearthed correspondence of Empress Augusta Victoria—including notes from her godmother—might shed light on previously private royal history.

  • Corporate executives set to join effort to increase voter access in the wake of new voting laws: WSJ

    The statement from business leaders in support of increased voter access could be released as soon as this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • St Vincent volcano: Power cuts after another 'explosive event'

    Monitors report another "explosive event" at a volcano on the now ash-covered Caribbean island of St Vincent.

  • The Latest: Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

    The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.