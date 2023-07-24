How will young Oklahomans with disabilities transition into employment?

Last month, we attended a national summit of policy leaders who believe that we can equip young people with disabilities for meaningful jobs that create independence in their lives and value in our communities. And we’ve never felt more strongly that we must invest in this.

The urgency to intervene earlier is clear. Oklahomans with disabilities participate in the workforce at a lower rate than their peers without disabilities. According to 2019 Census Bureau data, 40% of working-age Oklahomans with disabilities were employed, compared to 79.2% of people without disabilities. But we do not have sufficient data or systems to address this gap.

That’s why we are focused on how young Oklahoma people transition services from our K-12 and other education systems into employment.

How do we help families know how bright their child’s future could be? How do we make sure more youths can access these programs and then meaningful careers? How do we ensure teachers and counselors assist students well with their transition?

The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services and Oklahoma State Department of Education lead our current workforce programs for youths with disabilities. Despite their hard work, many students with disabilities and their families don’t know about or can’t access the services.

Pre-Employment Transition Services help students with disabilities get an early start in identifying career interests to achieve community integration, independence, post-secondary education and/or competitive integrated employment. All students are eligible if they are aged 14-21, have a documented disability and are enrolled in an education program.

There are some bright spots. This summer has been busy with programs like “BEST” during which students get matched to a job in their career area of interest (for example, working in an office, food service, retail, manufacturing, construction, aviation, medical, animals). They have the opportunity to work part-time and simultaneously earn wages.

We need those bright spots to connect youths to a ladder of support and opportunities. Better communication is one of the most foundational ways we can help clients understand the landscape and develop their goals. National researchers demonstrate that the way to support youths with disabilities is to create a strong network of communication and data sharing between all agencies, educators and employers who work with them.

We have to invest further in the Department of Rehabilitation Services and in school districts to ensure that the professionals who guide young people toward employment have all the resources they need to succeed.

The second piece of the puzzle are employers. The National Working Group on Youth Transitions hosted by the Center for Advancing Policy on Employment for Youth (CAPE-Youth) includes employers at the heart of their policy framework, because successful transitions rely on employers to provide work-based learning experiences, offer mentorship and support, and hire young people with disabilities. Employers make a choice to hire and receive the help from agencies that know how to support Oklahomans with a disability.

First and foremost, we have to listen to the youths themselves.

None of these programs or systems will make a difference if we do not ask them to speak for themselves. In the best scenario, Oklahoma youths define their meaningful work and learn how to seek the skills they need. Meaningful work equals a dedicated workforce.

Sen. Julia Kirt

Rep. Ellyn Hefner

Sen. Julia Kirt, a Democrat, represents District 30, which includes Oklahoma City, Bethany and Warr Acres. She serves on the Appropriations, Finance and Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency Committees, and co-chairs the Legislative Mental Health Caucus. Rep. Ellyn Hefner, a Democrat, represents District 87 in Oklahoma City. She serves on the Health Services and Long-Term Care, Insurance, Finance A&B, and Human Services A&B committees.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Young people with disabilities need support to transition into workforce