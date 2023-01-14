‘I like young peeps.’ SC school bus driver allegedly told an undercover officer on social media

Lexington Police have arrested an Upstate school bus driver who they say thought he was meeting a minor for sex but instead met an undercover officer.

The man, identified as 58-year-old Wellford resident Bryan Wesley Rogers, had told the officer in a social media conversation before the meeting, “I like young peeps.”

The officer said Rogers said he wanted to take her to a hotel and have sex and sent nude pictures and pornography.

He went to Lexington on Thursday, ostensibly to meet the girl, but instead was arrested by Lexington detectives.

Lexington Police said in a news release the detective, who is also on the South Carolina Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, chatted with Rogers on Wednesday to arrange the meeting.

Before the arrest Rogers was employed by Spartanburg School District Six. Cynthia Robinson, spokeswoman for the district, told WYFF that Rogers was hired in February 2020 and fired Friday after district officials were contacted by Lexington Police.

Lexington Police said they are investigating whether there were any other victims.

Rogers was charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, Age 11 – 14, two charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two charges of attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a minor, and attempted criminal solicitation of a minor.

Roger was given a personal recognizance bond in Lexington County Bond Court Friday.

To report an incident, contact Detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.