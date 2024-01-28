‘Young people are appalled’ at violence in Gaza, says Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) discusses the war in Gaza and protests against President Joe Biden’s support for Israel.
An Indian state government has fixed security issues impacting its website that exposed the sensitive documents and personal information of millions of residents. The bugs existed on the Rajasthan government website related to Jan Aadhaar, a state program to provide a single identifier to families and individuals in the state to access welfare schemes. The bugs exposed the copies of Aadhaar cards, birth and marriage certificates, electricity bills and income statements related to registrants, as well as personal information such as their date of birth, gender and father's name.
Super Bowl 58 will be Sin City's first time hosting the NFL Championship game. Here's what to know.
There's just two weeks until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
Brady oversaw an offensive overhaul that helped the Bills finish 6-1 to win the AFC East.
Wall Street isn’t wasting any time contemplating how past policies and priorities from the two leading candidates may impact market performance in the years ahead.
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder.
A 1987 Mazda B2000 rear-wheel-drive pickup truck with manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
These are the best mpg cars that run just on gas. You won't find any hybrids or EVs in this list, and many are quite affordable.
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $200, and more.
In this edition, I’m going to look at Brex’s latest round of layoffs, the state of fintech investing in 2023 and more! For spend management startup Brex, this was the case for its employee headcount. As things have come down to earth, Brex is attempting a reset, announcing this week it cut 282 employees, or nearly 20% of its staff, in a restructuring.
Donald Trump wants to apply "universal baseline tariffs" of 10% that would apply to most foreign products coming into the US. Richard Nixon tried the same thing more than five decades ago.
A warm winter means an early return for wool-munching pests.
Say goodbye to twisting, bending and stretching to conquer the bathroom!
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
'Holds all of my heavy skincare and body care!' shared one of over 9,000 five-star fans.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
A sassy season calls for a sassy top — 11,000 rave reviewers can't get enough of it.
The fan-made racing game Bloodborne Kart was set to be released on January 31, but Lilith Walther, the developer behind the project, says the team will have to make some changes after hearing from Sony. It'll lose the Bloodborne branding, among other things.
The Erae II takes the customizable MPE playing surface of the original and adds a more robust interface and tons of connectivity options.
Fossil Group confirmed to The Verge on Friday that it's exiting the smartwatch business, and will instead focus on its other products. It hasn't released a new smartwatch since 2021. The company said it'll keep releasing software updates for the time being.