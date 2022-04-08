Young people are in demand in robust Brockton-area youth jobs market

BROCKTON — With unemployment rates for the young at a near-70 year low, many early-career jobseekers in the Brockton area are enjoying their options.

That big picture tracks with the experience of Rhiannon Sulik, a 23-year-old budtender at Green Heart marijuana dispensary on North Montello.

"I was able to hold back for a second and choose the best options," said Sulik, who studied interior architecture at UMass-Dartmouth but had a bad experience with her first job in that field.

The Fall River resident said she has a great job that she enjoys at Green Heart. Not even the recent theft of her car from the dispensary lot by joyriders who trashed the vehicle and broke a tie rod seems to have dampened her enthusiasm.

"The interview process was really easy," she said in a Tuesday phone interview. "That environment is so much more pleasant to be in. It's very positive to be in."

Rhiannon Sulik of Fall River, a "budtender" who works at the Green Heart cannabis store near downtown Brockton, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Now back to the stats. Let's start at the national level, then work down to the state and local picture.

According to figures released April 1 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in March, with the economy adding 431,000 jobs. The jobless rate for people aged 16 to 19 stood at 10%. That's the lowest since September 1953, according to historical BLS numbers.

An employment gap

Drill down to that same figure for Black or African American jobseekers and the unemployment rate for 16-19 year-olds jumps to 22.9%. For historical perspective, in June 2021, Black or African American unemployment hit 9.9%, its lowest recorded mark since 1972.

For Massachusetts, the most recent available numbers are from February. They show a seasonally adjusted Bay State unemployment rate at 4.7%.

What's happening in the Brockton area?

In Brockton and surrounding towns, the most recent numbers are from January. These preliminary figures show an unemployment rate of 6%. That's down 2.6% since January 2021. That figure is for Avon, the three Bridgewaters, Brockton, Easton, Hanson and Whitman.

Where to start

As young people seek either year-round or summer jobs, the Brockton area has resources to help. Perhaps the single best place to start is the Greater Brockton Workforce Board, which operates out of a repurposed bank across from City Hall.

Monday marked the first day all staff were back in the building, said Jason Hunter, director of operations for the workforce development organization. He's stoked to have in-person learning, mentoring and jobs starting to become the norm again.

"The trend is people leaving their houses," said Hunter, when asked what he sees in the Workforce Board's 10-community region. "We're focused on getting people back through the door."

In addition to its resources for older workers, the board offers services for job seekers ages 14 to 24. They include skills workshops on resume-writing and interviewing, academic support, career counseling and job referrals.

Hunter said that around Brockton, whether you're young or old, the biggest single set of career opportunities is in health care. That doesn't just mean nursing. Hospitals and other health-care facilities need coders, maintenance workers, janitorial staff and more.

"For Brockton as a region, you're really talking about health care," Hunter said.

As spring takes hold, the Workforce Board is rolling out new initiatives, including one that literally rolls. Students in the automotive program at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School took their wrenches to a BAT bus, repurposing it into a mobile youth services hotspot. It's still in the soft-launch phase, but expect to see it around the area soon.

"We own a bus," Hunter said with a smile.

Sulik, for her part, is starting to meld her design background with her new retail skills. She said she's working with the owners of Green Heart on a Fall River location, helping with both design and training to be a manager.

