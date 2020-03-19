Young people ignoring social distancing is ‘irresponsible’, says one MD

Government and health officials have warned Americans to avoid group gatherings of more than 10 people in recent days in an effort called social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus. But a lot of young people have defied these orders. “If I get corona, I get corona,” said one spring breaker. “I won’t let it stop me from partying.” Dr. Purvi Parikh, an infectious disease specialist, called these decisions “irresponsible” and urges young people to take social distancing more seriously.