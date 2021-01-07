Young people in Iraq have been protesting for civil rights and a better economy for more than a year - here's what it looks like on the ground

Samara Abramson,Sofia Nitti
ali6
Sofia Nitti for Business Insider Weekly

  • Young people in Iraq are protesting for civil rights, a solution to record-high unemployment, and an end to government corruption. 

  • Experts fear poverty levels in Iraq could reach as high as 40% this year.

  • We visited Baghdad to speak with young protesters who are fighting for a better Iraq.

For the past year, young Iraqis have been protesting in the streets. 

They are demanding civil rights, a solution to record-high unemployment, and an end to government corruption. The protesters are mostly under the age of 30, and for many of them, the future looks bleak.

"People will not fear," said Ali Riyadh, a 27-year-old protester. "They don't have the [sense of fear]. They can't be scared from anything anymore."

It seemed as if change was on its way when earlier this year the protests forced the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. But that wasn't enough - Iraq's youth want a revolution.

At least 500 people have died in clashes with police and security forces in the protests, which began in October 2019. Riyadh has been there nearly every day and has seen it all.

"I dream of a free Iraq," he said.

Riyadh lives with his mother in Abu Ghraib, a city almost 20 miles outside Baghdad. His mother is proud of her son's activism but does worry about his safety. While Riyadh loves his country, he is discouraged by the poverty and unemployment he sees among his peers.

The average Iraqi is only 20 years old - very young, compared with 38 in the United States and 31 in neighboring Turkey.

But they don't have much to look forward to in a country where the poverty rate could double this year and reach 40%. About a fourth of Iraqis between the ages of 15 and 24 don't have jobs.

"It's hard to live here," he said. "Depression is so contagious in Iraq."

Among young people, suicide rates are at their highest since 2003, when the US invaded Iraq.

That war, which ended nearly a decade ago, was followed by a civil war. The economy was left in ruins, with unemployment soaring.

"They really don't have anything to do," said Sajad Jiyad, an Iraqi political analyst. "And unfortunately, because services are so bad, because there's a lack of programs targeting the youth, a lot of them are finding that they literally have to go out to the streets and do something because they have no alternatives."

thumb1
Sofia Nitti for Business Insider Weekly

Adding fuel to the fire, the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy, closing doors in a time of need.

Iraq has one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls in the Middle East. But Riyadh is determined.

"Even though my mother is old and me catching the virus would put her in jeopardy, I would still go because a part of me just has to be there to participate in those protests," Riyadh said.

Riyadh works at the ministry of culture, where he earns $320 a month. In fact, most Iraqis work in the public sector, even though it's run by the same establishment many are fighting against.

"I think a lot of young people are disappointed by the fact that most of the government has not managed to initiate any serious reforms," Jiyad said. "I think they're concerned that the status quo will remain." 

Now their movement is losing momentum. Daily gatherings in Tahrir Square have dwindled as violent militias have threatened and kidnapped protesters. 

On top of that, the pandemic is keeping crowds away.

For young women in Iraq, the future is even bleaker. The country's conservative culture means they have fewer job opportunities in an already tough economic environment.

"I imagined myself a businesswoman, a cool businesswoman who had her car and her apartment," said Inas Moosa, 25.

Moosa, a friend of Riyadh's, wanted to be an architect but settled for being a pharmacist instead.

"The economic situation in Iraq is not so welcoming for architects," she said. "You will end college and end up broke."

Moosa knows many young people who have been shot and killed in the streets for no real reason. So for some, the choice to leave Iraq is a no-brainer.

"One of my dearest friends left the country for Turkey just this past Saturday," Moosa said. "My other friend will leave Iraq at the end of this year."

Since 2014, tens of thousands of people have fled Iraq, and millions have been displaced.

"They are pushing us really," Moosa said.

While the future is uncertain for many young Iraqis, Riyadh says one thing is clear: He will not leave his country.

"I had many chances," Riyadh said. "Can't leave Baghdad. It's too romantic. I just can't."

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election