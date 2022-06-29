Young person shot outside of Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis, police say. The mall was closed

Clovis police investigated a shooting outside the mall late Tuesday evening.

Police spokesman Ty Wood said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at Sierra Vista Mall when two groups of juveniles exchanged words.

One young person was wounded in the lower body and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The victim’s age was not available.

Wood said officers are in contact with parents and are investigating the shooting.

It is not known how many people were involved in the shooting, he said.

The mall was already closed at the time of the shooting.

“The scene isn’t impacting the theater or the restaurant,” Wood said. “It’s only on the east side in the new area of the mall, so Target, Kohl’s, Red Robin’s side wasn’t impacted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis police at 559-324-2800, or Valley CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.