Young Phoenix woman arrested in fatal shooting at airport-area Radisson

A young Phoenix woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting at an airport-area Radisson that left one dead and another critically injured.

Ebony Willis, 25, was arrested Monday and has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree, two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday.

Dallas Summers, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport over the weekend, a scene to which officers responded about 5 a.m. local time Sunday, a Phoenix police spokesman told the outlet.

Another man, also found at the scene with gunshot wounds, was transported to a local hospital, according to the paper.

Witnesses told authorities they heard an argument in the moments before they heard multiple gunshots from the seventh floor, the spokesman told the paper. The trio reportedly entered the hotel at about 3:30 that morning.

The injured man, who was not identified, fled and left a trail of blood on the staircase to reception, collapsed on the lobby floor, and later told police he and Summers had been shot by Willis, who tried to rob them, according to the outlet.

The injured man had serious injuries as of Monday but was listed in stable condition, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

Even after being shown a picture of herself exiting the Radisson, Willis told police she didn’t know the men nor had she stayed in a hotel room with them, according to the outlet.

Police said they found a handgun and ammunition matching the casings of those in the hotel room when they searched Willis’ apartment, according to the paper.

Willis is now held on a $1 million bond and a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.