Young professionals connecting and growing in Decatur

Feb. 21—A vision to network young adults with businesses and communities in Decatur and the hope of retaining and growing a young community led Chris Adkison and Cheyenne Sanchez to create a Young Professionals chapter in Decatur almost four years ago, and it's still growing.

Adkison, 35, and Sanchez, 29, have been friends for more than a decade and decided in 2020 they could provide direction to individuals who recently moved to Morgan County, either for work or school or simply for a fresh start.

"I was a part of Young Professionals in Birmingham when I was a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham," Sanchez said. "I came back here to Decatur and realized there's not a lot of places for young professionals to plug in. There were some smaller organizations, but they didn't really consist of a community that I wanted to create."

The Young Professionals hosted its first event in May 2020 at Rhodes Ferry Park, where they featured a DJ, a food truck and a snow cone truck. Sanchez said around 60 people showed up to that event.

Since then, around 300 individuals have attended their meetings and the group now has 50 members.

"We do a yearly membership of $50, but everyone is welcome to an event," Adkison said. "We'll typically do a $5 cover charge for an event."

Sanchez said Young Professionals is self-funded and receives no financial assistance from outside agencies.

"When we first started this, we funded it ourselves: me, Chris, Trent Standridge who owns Country Financial, and Kevin Newcom who owns Laser Needs," Sanchez said. "Just the four core members of Young Professionals were doing the funding. We've partnered with the Best and Brightest initiative and the Entrepreneurial Center, but other than that we just ask our sponsors if we need something."

Growing up in Danville, graduating from Hartselle High, and attending Calvary Assembly of God in Decatur, Sanchez has personal ties to this area that she wants other young residents to develop as well.

Adkison was born and raised in Gadsden, and after graduating from Gadsden High, he decided to enter ministry. He met Sanchez while studying ministry at Calvary Assembly. He currently works as an associate broker for eXp Realty in Decatur.

Although the organization is based in Decatur and most events they host take place there, some of the members of Young Professionals drive from as far away as Cullman and Huntsville. — Events

Young Professionals hosts events in three categories: impact, connect, and grow.

One of the impact events the group has engaged in is to clean up trash on the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge for the annual Festival of the Cranes.

"We partnered with Decatur Morgan County Tourism and helped with Clean Up For The Cranes and so we had a full group for that," Sanchez said. "We partnered with (Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Association) and helped with their plant-potting last spring for the plants they put downtown. We've also helped with Habitat for Humanity and their Big Deal event and we've worked with Hands Across Decatur and Quality of Life to build a homeless shower in Decatur."

When they assisted Habitat for Humanity, 40 Young Professionals showed up to help.

Adkison said their monthly connect events and grow events involve not only introducing new young professionals but promoting local businesses as well.

"Our monthly events, I feel like we're just bringing these companies to light," Adkison said. "A business will do their soft opening and call us in and ask us to bring light to their business. I feel like that's big because every business we go to, we're not there to take from them, we're there to bring customers."

The next Young Professionals connect event is scheduled for March 14 at Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company, where they will host a 2000s-themed bingo night.

