Young professionals cut ahead of older Italians for vaccine

  • FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 file photo elderly people wait for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Don Orione rest home in Rome. In some Italian region lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before octogenarians despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021 file photo Italy's special COVID-19 commissioner General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, left, talks with Lombardy region President Attilio Fontana, after visiting COVID-19 vaccination hubs, in Milan, Italy. In some Italian region lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before octogenarians despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file )
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, over eighty-year-old queue as they wait to be administered a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, in a tent set up at the Baggio military hospital in Milan, Italy. In some Italian region lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before octogenarians despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo an elderly woman is helped by a soldier after being administered a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, at the Baggio military hospital in Milan, Italy. In some Italian region lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before octogenarians despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file)
  • FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021 file photo people line up to get their AstraZeneca vaccine shot at La Nuvola (The Cloud) convention center that was temporarily turned into a COVID-19 vaccination hub, in Rome. In some Italian region lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before octogenarians despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)
  • FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021 file photo a woman leans on a fence as she waits in line to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, at La Nuvola (The Cloud) convention center that was temporarily turned into a COVID-19 vaccination hub, in Rome. In some Italian region lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before octogenarians despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)
  • FILE - in this Friday, March 12, 2021 file photo Italy's special COVID-19 commissioner General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo gestures during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center, at the Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci airport, in Fiumicino near Rome. In some Italian region lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before octogenarians despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP, file)
1 / 7

Virus Outbreak Italy Lobbies Line Up

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 file photo elderly people wait for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Don Orione rest home in Rome. In some Italian region lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before octogenarians despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRANCES D'EMILIO and COLLEEN BARRY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (AP) — Octogenarians in Tuscany watched in disbelief and indignation as lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before them, despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. Even some of their adult children jumped ahead of them.

By one estimate, the failure to give shots to the over-80s and those in fragile health has cost thousands of lives in a country with Europe’s oldest population and its second-highest loss of life in the pandemic.

As the elderly were elbowed aside, a dozen prominent senior citizens in Tuscany published a letter calling out the authorities, including the region's governor, for what they said was a violation of their health care rights enshrined in the Italian Constitution.

“We asked ourselves, ‘What’s the reason for this disparity?’” said signatory Enzo Cheli, a retired constitutional court judge who is a month shy of 87. By late March, he still hadn't been vaccinated, three months into Italy’s inoculation campaign.

“The appeal was born of this idea that errors were being made, abuses,’’ Cheli said in a telephone interview from his country home near Siena. He noted that investigations are underway in Tuscany and other regions where professionals received priority status.

Those over 80 in Tuscany have the lowest vaccination rate nationally.

Another signatory was 85-year-old editorial cartoonist Emilio Giannelli, who hasn't been vaccinated, while his son, a lawyer, has.

A Giannelli cartoon appeared on the front page of Corriere della Sera depicting a young man in a business jacket kicking an old man leaning on a cane out of a vaccine line.

In a country where many citizens have learned not to count on often weak national governments, outsize influence is wielded by lobbying groups, sometimes derided as “castes.”

Premier Mario Draghi has decried such “contractual clout,” saying last month that the “basic line is the need to vaccinate the most fragile people and the over-80s.” His government insists that vaccinations proceed in descending order by age, with the only exceptions being school and university employees, security forces, prison personnel and inmates, and those in communal residences such as convents.

According to a calculation by the ISPI think tank, opening vaccination rolls to younger Italians cost 6,500 lives from mid-January through March, a period in which nearly 28,000 died.

ISPI researcher Matteo Villa said any decision to vaccinate non-health care professionals who face infection risks should have been limited to those 50 and older.

“If we give 100 vaccines to people over 90, we save 13 lives," Villa said in a phone interview, citing mortality rates. “But it takes 100,000 vaccines to 20- to 29-year-olds to save just one life.”

The current average age of pandemic dead in Italy is 81.

Throughout the pandemic, the oldest Italians have made up the majority of deaths, and not just in Tuscany. Just before Draghi sounded the alarm about lobbying groups, journalists in the small region of Molise had been poised to get early vaccinations. In Lombardy, veterinarians were given priority. In Campania, the region including Naples, drug company salespeople got priority status.

Regional leaders blame vaccine delivery delays, alleging the previous government's vaccine rollout opened the door to lobbying groups.

Some regions like Lazio, which includes Rome, resisted their pressure. By the end of March, nearly 64% of those 80 and older in Lazio had received at least one COVID-19 shot, compared with 40% in Tuscany.

Speaking about society's most fragile, Lazio Gov. Nicola Zingaretti told the Corriere della Sera newspaper: “It's true everyone risks getting COVID, but the difference is that they are among those who, if they catch it, risk dying more than others."

Of Italy's 4.4 million residents 80 or older, fewer than 29% had been vaccinated, and another 27% had gotten only the first dose by the end of March, said the GIMBE foundation, which monitors health care in Italy.

That compares with 95% of that age group in Malta who have received at least one dose, and 85% in Finland, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Italy.

In Britain, where the vaccine rollout began roughly a month before the EU's, most of the over-50s have received at least one dose.

GIMBE official Renata Gili linked much of Italy's uneven performance to varying organizational capabilities as well as “an excess of autonomy in regions in the choice of priority categories to vaccinate.”

Some lobbying groups aren't backing down. The National Magistrates Association, which represents most of Italy’s more than 9,600 magistrates, threatened to further slow down the snail-paced judicial system if they aren't given priority. On Thursday, the tourism lobby demanded priority vaccines for its workers, describing them as essential to the country's recovery.

On Friday, a top Health Ministry official, Giovanni Rezza, sought to cut off any more jockeying for priority.

“There was a struggle between categories'' to get vaccine priority, Rezza told a news conference when asked if supermarket clerks could get special status. “We said, ‘Let’s finish the teachers, the security forces, but let's not have any more categories.' We simply will use criteria of age.”

The army general who was tapped last month by Draghi to shake up Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign acknowledges its widespread problems.

“Is everything going well? No,’’ Gen. Francesco Figliuolo told reporters Wednesday in Milan.

Just how many people in Italy received priority vaccines isn't known. Tuscany's health commission office said that before Draghi pulled the plug on special interest groups, 10,319 lawyers, magistrates, courthouse clerks and personnel had received a dose in the region.

Allowing lawyers and others to have quick access to vaccines is “an issue, and everyone is pissed off about it,’’ said Nathan Levi, an antiques dealer in Florence who turns 83 next month and is still waiting. “That’s what Italy is all about. The people who put the pressure” get ahead.

Of the 10.6 million doses so far administered in Italy, around 1.6 million went to people categorized as ’’other,” prompting some politicians to demand to know who they are. When questioned, Figliuolo’s office admitted it has no idea and said it was pressing the regions for specific details.

Italians in their 70s, who are largely out of the workforce, are still waiting for their shots. By March 31, only 8% had received a first dose and fewer than 2% had received both.

Then there are people in fragile health, who have a priority category on the government's rollout chart.

“The situation for the ‘fragile’ is one of huge uncertainty,’’ said Francesca Lorenzi, a 48-year-old lawyer in Milan with breast cancer. She noted that if cancer patients have finished therapy more than six months ago, they are no longer considered “fragile.”

“Meanwhile, they gave doses of Pfizer to 60-year-olds in great health because they have university contracts. I don’t understand why a university professor or a lawyer should get vaccinated before the others,” she said.

___

Colleen Barry reported from Milan. Pan Pylas in London contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/hub/understanding-the-outbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Man who killed his mom arrested in NYC attack on 65-year-old Asian woman

    Brandon Elliot, who faces hate crime charges in the latest attack, is already on lifetime parole for fatally stabbing his mother, police said.

  • China aims to vaccinate entire city in 5 days after outbreak

    A Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people. Twelve of them are Chinese and the other four are nationals of Myanmar, which lies across the border. A city Communist Party official told CCTV the previous day that 159,000 doses of vaccine had arrived in the city.

  • Could Jets GM Joe Douglas keep Sam Darnold and take QB in draft?

    At some point, Jets GM Joe Douglas is going to have to make a decision between going with Sam Darnold, or a rookie QB ...or does he?

  • Nike, FedEx, and 24 other companies with $77 billion of combined income have avoided paying taxes for years, a new report found

    55 of America's biggest companies paid $0 in federal taxes last year. A new study breaks down loopholes major companies use to avoid paying taxes.

  • As Brazil becomes COVID-19 epicenter, cases rise across South America

    As Brazil emerges as an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with an outbreak that is virtually unchecked, the country's regional neighbors are experiencing a worrying rise in infections. Brazil, where a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus is circulating, saw a record 3,869 people die from COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In total, the country has had more than 12.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including over 325,000 fatalities.

  • Republicans say Biden's not focused on infrastructure, but their voters like some of his proposals

    Mitch McConnell called Biden's infrastructure plan a "major missed opportunity," but a Morning Consult/Politico poll shows his voters may disagree.

  • New York AG gathers personal finance records from Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg

    Allen Weisselberg has been known for decades to be the most powerful person in the Trump Organization beyond Trump himself.

  • Divorced student debtors detail anguish over 1990s law that's turned into a 'nightmare'

    Problems with student loan debt pushed Congress to create a seemingly straightforward law in the 1990s to help borrowers lower default rates by consolidating debt with their spouses.

  • Bears GM confirms what fans feared most: Andy Dalton is team's starting QB

    The Bears liked what they saw in Andy Dalton.

  • 90 Day: The Single Life Sneak Peek: Fernanda and Robby Clash Over the Pace of Their Relationship

    90 Day Fiancé alum Fernanda Flores was previously married to Jonathan Riveras

  • Cameron Diaz Opened Up About the Plus Side of No Longer Making Movies

    She's spending all her energy elsewhere, and she's content with that.

  • Husband Pranks Wife By Fake Proposing to Her Multiple Times At Disney World: ‘He Knows I Hate a Scene’

    Thankfully, the couple were already engaged before the prank

  • Coronavirus latest news: Don't meet indoors even if vaccinated, warns Boris Johnson

    UK regulator identifies 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine British taxpayers funded EU factory at heart of vaccine row Exclusive: Covid passport trials to begin at UK events within weeks Travel: France escapes UK 'red list' travel ban A country in turmoil: Brazil’s countdown to Covid catastrophe Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Vaccinated people should not meet indoors because jabs "are not giving 100 per cent protection", the Prime Minister has warned. In a Twitter video answering questions from the public, Boris Johnson said the country is "not yet" at the stage where families and friends can meet inside, even if they are immunised. "We're still very much in a world where you can meet friends and family outdoors under the rule of six or two households," he said. "And even though your friends and family members may be vaccinated, the vaccines are not giving 100 per cent protection, and that's why we just need to be cautious. "We don't think that they entirely reduce or remove the risk of transmission," the Prime Minister warned. His comments come after the UK started to ease restrictions, with groups of six or two households able to meet outdoors since Monday. But the advice contrasts to that in other parts of the world. Last month the United States Centre for Disease Control suggested Americans who have been fully vaccinated can meet each other inside without wearing masks. Mr Johnson's comments come as more than 70 British lawmakers signalled their opposition to the introduction of vaccination certificates, which the government is considering in an effort to help reopen the economy. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Power play - India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi

    When India's government last month asked refiners to speed up diversification and reduce dependence on the Middle East - days after OPEC+ said it would maintain production cuts - it sent a message about its clout and foreshadowed changes to the world's energy maps. It was a move that had been in the works for years, fuelled by repeated comments from Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who in 2015 called oil purchases a "weapon" for his country. When the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries and Major Producers (OPEC+) extended the production cuts into April, India unsheathed that weapon.

  • Costco Is Selling the Perfect Herb Garden Starter Pack for Less Than $15

    Look, gardening isn’t for everyone. Some people, like me, just aren’t blessed with green thumbs. The small mint garden we started on the patio? Dead. The oregano we somehow managed to grow? Shriveled. The orchids gifted to us at our housewarming party? Hahahaha. Come on. So, when we saw that Costco was selling an herb […]

  • The Cast of "Harry Potter" is All Grown Up

    They've come a long way since Hogwarts. From Seventeen

  • Analysis: Biden White House tries to craft gun executive orders that can't be undone

    The White House is trying to craft a series of executive actions for President Joe Biden to sign to try to limit gun violence, hoping they cannot be quickly dismantled in court, according to aides and gun safety groups. Among the measures being considered - and strongly encouraged by activists - is one directing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to reinterpret existing law on untraceable "ghost guns." So-called "ghost gun" kits are self-assembled from parts purchased online or at gun shows and are increasingly associated with crimes https://reut.rs/3gx8YzS.

  • California State GOP: Government shouldn’t be giving money to people ‘based on race, gender’

    A California County is testing a universal basic income program that’s only giving money to women of color; Corrin Rankin provides insight on ‘Fox and Friends.’

  • Italy: Officer held for spying says he had no sensitive info

    An Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia says he didn’t have access to any information that would have compromised the security or strategic operations of Italy or NATO, his lawyer said Friday. Attorney Roberto De Vita met with Capt. Walter Biot at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison, where the frigate captain and Defense Ministry policy officer is being held on espionage charges in an isolation cell, a normal procedure for new inmates during the pandemic to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

  • Panic Rooms, Birth Certificates and the Birth of GOP Paranoia

    How America’s center-right party started to lose its mind, as told by the man who tried to keep it sane.