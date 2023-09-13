Young San Diego man recovering after car crash in Texas
Marlon Webb was on his way from San Diego back to his college in Houston when he was involved in a near-fatal car crash.
Marlon Webb was on his way from San Diego back to his college in Houston when he was involved in a near-fatal car crash.
The Padres have been bad, but Blake Snell has been a bright spot.
After some sharps showed resistance to backing the Buffaloes in the first two weeks, it appears to be one-way traffic with Colorado sprinting out as a 23.5-point favorite as it hosts Colorado State on Saturday night.
Darvish last pitched on Aug. 25.
Bugatti developed the track-only Bolide the meet the same safety requirements that apply to LMDh cars, including challenging roll-over tests.
Video surfaced Sunday of Crimson Tide fans yelling "vile language" at the Texas sideline.
The refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 has some neat new security features that make a whole lot of practical sense.
The WNBA playoffs begin Wednesday with the best-of-three first round. Here are the key players, season series recap and schedule for each matchup.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life' — stock up!
Follow along as we cover the 2023 Detroit Auto Show live from the show floor.
A guide to adding an excluded driver to your auto insurance policy and what this means for your coverage.
One of Trump's dumbest economic ideas is getting even worse.
A recent take on the ASMR trend has racked up more than 2.5 million views on YouTube and spawned countless parody videos in the past two months.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Today at the Dreamforce customer conference in San Francisco, Salesforce announced Einstein Copilot Studio, a tool that lets customers customize the Salesforce base Einstein GPT and Einstein Copilot offerings. Einstein Copilot Studio consists of three elements: prompt builder, skills builder and model builder, according to Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI. “The first piece is the prompt builder, and this is for customers who want to customize the prompt templates that have been included in Einstein GPT,” Shih told TechCrunch.
Salesforce introduced its AI layer called Einstein back in 2016 to provide predictive AI services across the Salesforce family of products. Today, at the Dreamforce customer conference, taking place in San Francisco, the company announced the next step in its AI journey, introducing Einstein Copilot, which embeds this ability to ask questions in the context of whatever users are doing, regardless of product. Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, a pretty important title given the role of AI in the company these days, says Einstein GPT was the first attempt to spread generative AI across the platform.
A lunchtime drive on Interstate 15 in Utah was abruptly interrupted Saturday when a whirling metal chair part crashed into the car’s windshield.
Classic car insurance covers the intangible value of your collectible or antique vehicle. It’s usually not expensive but does come with limits on how you use the car.
Amazon has a steal of a deal on Jay Leno's Garage Car Wash Soap today. You can pick up a 16 oz. bottle for the insanely low $2.99 for a limited time.
If you're looking for the best backpack for college, this one checks all the boxes. It's under $30, has a bunch of compartments, padded straps and more.
Cam Payne won’t play for the Spurs this season after all.