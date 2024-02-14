Young Sheldon boss confirms big death in final season

Young Sheldon spoilers follow.

Young Sheldon’s executive producer has confirmed that George Cooper Sr. will die during the show’s final season.

Fans of The Big Bang Theory will already know that Sheldon Cooper’s father died when he was only 14 – the same age that the character will be during the seventh season of the prequel spin-off.

This has led to speculation as to whether Young Sheldon will reflect the backstory introduced in The Big Bang Theory, but executive producer Steve Holland has cleared things up once and for all.

In an interview with TVLine, he said: "I don’t want to say what you will or won’t see, but things will get addressed.

"We are not beholden to every joke that was ever made on The Big Bang Theory, but we do feel beholden to the larger canon and the larger events that shape Sheldon’s life. We want to honour those."

While some fans have suggested that the show doesn’t need to include George Sr.’s death, Holland insists that the spin-off needs to maintain this continuity.

"Absolutely not. That is a thing that happens in Sheldon’s life. This is the same character [from Big Bang]. We are living in the same universe as Big Bang and that sort of world-building is important. Big things that [Adult Sheldon said] happened in his life without a doubt happened."

It was confirmed late last year that season seven of Young Sheldon will be its last, bringing to an end the popular sitcom that began back in 2017.

Amy Reisenbach, president of entertainment at CBS, said in a statement: "As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice.

"It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start."

She continued: "We look forward to seeing [the] final season unfold and giving it a proper send-off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy."

Young Sheldon season seven will premiere on February 15 on CBS in the US. The show is also shown in the UK on E4. You can buy The Big Bang Theory complete boxset now on DVD and Blu-ray.

