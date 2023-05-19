Young Sheldon Finale Twist(er) Is No Laughing Matter! Big Bang Punchline Nixed in Favor of Dramatic Cliffhanger

The Big Bang Theory didn’t exactly prepare us for Young Sheldon‘s latest twist.

As expected, Thursday’s hour-long finale culminated in a natural disaster. Sheldon and Mary’s flight to Germany took off before a tornado touched down in Medford, forcing the rest of the Cooper/McAllister clan to hunker down and take cover.

More from TVLine

Young Sheldon 6x22 Spoilers

The storm was alluded to in a Season 1 episode of Big Bang, when Sheldon told Penny about his stint in Heidelberg. At the time, he said that his mother flew back to Texas to help his dad after their house slipped off cinderblocks. “It was tornado season, and it was an aluminum house,” he explained. But clearly Sheldon’s memory was a bit fuzzy, because it wasn’t his childhood home that suffered the brunt of the damage.

Once it was safe to leave the laundromat, Meemaw returned home to discover that her house had been decimated. Heartbreaking, right? As the hour drew to a close, George extended an invite to his mother-in-law and Mandy to come stay with him and Missy — at least for the duration of Sheldon and Mary’s time abroad.

Young Sheldon 6x22 Spoilers

Thursday’s finale also featured a major Georgie-and-Mandy development: On the drive back from their not-so-romantic spa getaway, Mandy proposed to Georgie! Well, it wasn’t so much a proposal as it was Mandy telling Georgie that they should get married. “You think I’m not ‘all in,’ but I am,” she assured him. Shortly thereafter, Meemaw loaned Georgie the money for an engagement ring — an engagement ring they’ll probably have to pawn to help get Meemaw back on her feet in Season 7.

What did you think of Thursday’s back-to-back episodes of Young Sheldon? Scroll down to see additional photos of Georgie presenting Mandy with her engagement ring, then grade the finale via our poll.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.