Young siblings get electrocuted and lose fingers from downed power lines, lawsuit says

A Texas family suing an electric company says their two young children were electrocuted and severely injured from downed power lines.

Joshua and Heidi Longer’s 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son went to their grandparent’s home in Limestone County on Feb. 1, 2021, a news release from the family’s attorney said.

While there, the brother and sister came into contact with downed power lines from a recent storm, according to the lawsuit. The two were electrocuted and severely injured.

“Nannie grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was. She was electrocuted and when she screamed her 10-year-old brother, Connor, ran to her and grabbed her hand. He was immediately electrocuted too and the burst of electricity knocked him backward but he never let go of Nannie’s hand,” a GoFundMe page said.

Both siblings suffered severe injuries.

“The Longer daughter sustained the most serious injuries, including the loss of most of her left hand,” Randy Sorrels, the family’s attorney, said in the Jan. 25 news release.

The lawsuit says the downed power lines were a result of Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative’s failure to “properly trim, prune and maintain trees and vegetation around the subject power lines.”

McClatchy News reached out to Navasota Valley Electric for comment on Jan. 25 but did not immediately hear back.

“The injury to the Longer children is the tragic, heartbreaking consequence of Navasota Valley Electric’s longstanding neglect for the safety of its customers and their families,” Sorrels said.

The family is seeking over $100 million in damages for physical pain, mental anguish and more.

Limestone County is about 105 miles south of Dallas.

