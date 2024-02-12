Young siblings found dead in possible murder-suicide, cops say. ‘Impacts us deeply’

Two young siblings were found dead in an Oklahoma home in a suspected murder-suicide, according to police and news reports.

The discovery was made at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at a home in Broken Arrow, about 15 miles southeast of Tulsa, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Family members found the juvenile boy dead, and as officers were responding to the house, the body of the girl was discovered, police told KOKI. It’s unclear how they were killed or what led to the deaths.

Names and ages of the siblings have not been announced.

“This is one of the hardest calls that officers have to go on,” Capt. Josh McCoy told KOTV. “Every time we talk about deceased kids, this is something that impacts us deeply.”

Police said the suspected murder-suicide is under investigation. There is no threat to the public.

In a statement to KJRH, Broken Arrow Public Schools said the brother and sister are “likely” students within the school district.

