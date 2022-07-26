Young softball player has best reaction when she gets the news she's been waiting for

Good Morning America

A 29-year-old California soccer player has died 15 days after a huge fight broke out during a game after two teams disagreed with a call made by the referee. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 10, when the Oxnard Police Department in California received a call to be dispatched to Oxnard High School after receiving reports of a large fight taking place on a soccer field at approximately 11 a.m., police say. When authorities arrived on the scene they discovered 29-year-old Misael Sanchez of Port Hueneme, California, lying on the field.