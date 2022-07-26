Young softball player has best reaction when she gets the news she's been waiting for
Eight-year-old Riley Rigdon bursts into tears after reading an email revealing she made a travel softball team in Georgia.
Eight-year-old Riley Rigdon bursts into tears after reading an email revealing she made a travel softball team in Georgia.
Jon Horford's connection with state representative Angela Witwer prepared the former basketball star for the campaign trail in his hometown district
Ex-Iowa State star Georges Niang says Otzelberger is "brutally honest. People that want to be coached and held accountable want to play for T.J.”
Virgin River fans have been joking about how the shocking and dramatic scenes in season 4 are always followed by a calm and serene scenic shot.
A 29-year-old California soccer player has died 15 days after a huge fight broke out during a game after two teams disagreed with a call made by the referee. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 10, when the Oxnard Police Department in California received a call to be dispatched to Oxnard High School after receiving reports of a large fight taking place on a soccer field at approximately 11 a.m., police say. When authorities arrived on the scene they discovered 29-year-old Misael Sanchez of Port Hueneme, California, lying on the field.
Consumer reviews mentioned 'shrinkflation' for the first time ever in the second quarter, according to a Yelp report.
President Joe Biden's COVID diagnosis should be a wakeup call to Floridians - including Gov. Ron DeSantis - who think the virus is no longer a threat.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/NatGeoRunning Wild isn’t the most likely contender for the celebrity talk show circuit, and host Bear Grylls is the first to admit it.“It’s not like a chat show, where you’ve got three minutes to tell a funny story about your movie you’ve just done,” Grylls, the adventurer-turned-TV star, told The Daily Beast in an interview earlier this month. Instead, it’s a high-stakes survival game turned heart-to-heart.Best known for his solo adven
Old medical debts should no longer be a factor in your credit score, though there are often mistakes in these records.
A common tick can cause a serious allergic reaction to foods like steak, hamburgers, hot dogs, and sausage.
Automakers are in a tight race to produce a full lineup of EVs, with Hyundai set to build an electric vehicle plant in Georgia by 2025.
Monday’s stunning news that the new contract for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray contains a homework clause wasn’t the product of randomness or coincidence. The Cardinals didn’t mandate a weekly commitment to engage in at least four hours of independent study if they believed Murray already was doing that, and then some. The Cardinals, who made [more]
My family spent a few nights at the Marriott-run resort complex on-property at the Orlando theme parks, and we loved the location and multiple pools.
“Shout-out to Domino’s,” cornerback Joshua Williams said at Chiefs training camp on Sunday.
"My jewelry making me feel appreciation," Blake Lively wrote on her Instagram Story of one of the first pieces of "fancy" jewelry she bought after she first starred in Gossip Girl 14 years ago
Right-hander reacts to rain delay; Guardians lose third in a row
Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman deserves star billing for how she handled the football program's. But Casey Pruitt also gave her all for Tennessee.
The 13-year-tenured Lee County deputy said he spotted at least one smaller gator during his swampy rescue effort.
Backstrom brought dozens of his NHL friends to the festivities.
Planned Parenthood is requesting a temporary injunction to block South Carolina's six-week abortion ban as it pursues further legal action.
A mobile billboard showed videos of Fox News announcing former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss ahead of his speech in Tampa, Florida.