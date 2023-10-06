Young suburban woman charged with murder of 16-year-old mother in the Loop

An Oak Lawn woman faces a first-degree murder charge related to the fatal stabbing a 16-year-old mother in the Loop earlier this week.

Authorities on Friday charged Egypt Otis with the slaying of Heaven Taylor three days prior and was expected to appear before a Cook County judge for a detention hearing on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Police did not say what sparked the killing.

Taylor, a sophomore at UCAN Academy South and the mother of a young son, was stabbed around 11:30 p.m. on the first block of West Van Buren Street, just north of the Harold Washington Library, police said

Colleen Collins, the principal of UCAN Academy, said Taylor had a “$1 million smile” and a big personality.

The teen’s death was the fifth Loop homicide this year, according to police.