Young ‘surprised’ by bipartisan agreement on AI

Julia Shapero
·4 min read
{beacon}



Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said Tuesday he’s been encouraged and “a little surprised” by the bipartisan agreement among senators so far during the closed-door AI Insight Forums.

Young, speaking at the Axios AI+ Summit, said as Congress continues to mull regulation about artificial intelligence (AI) through the committee process, partisan disagreements may emerge

 

He said labor issues related to AI may be a point of contention.

 

“I expected more disagreement when it came to the role government should play, the extent to which we should protect workers in various ways from the technology. There haven’t been very significant disagreements,” Young said.  

 

He expects there will be“more disagreement” among senators about the extent the role of government should play as the process moves through committees to consider regulation.  

 

Young added that lawmakers may also appear less willing to compromise once “television cameras are turned on and there is an expectation, to put it charitably, from ones’ constituents that their members of the Senate or their members of Congress to fight for the perspective of their constituents of for their base.”

 

Young is one of four senators on Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) small bipartisan group in charge of Senate discussions about AI regulation. Schumer and the group have convened a series of AI Insight Forums — including industry experts, tech company CEOs and civil rights leaders — to discuss the benefits and risks of AI.  

 

The Senate is holding its seventh AI Insight Forum on Wednesday afternoon, focused on intellectual property and copyright issues. The forum will include a negotiator from SAG-AFTRA, a union representing actors that recently won protections from AI, along with representatives from Sony Music Entertainment, the Motion Picture Association and Spotify.

 

Judge recuses himself from Elon Musk's case against Media Matters

The judge presiding over tech billionaire Elon Musk's lawsuit against Media Matters for America has recused himself from the case, according to court documents. In a notice filed with the court on Tuesday, Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court in Northern Texas wrote that he was recusing himself from the case and requested the clerk of the court assign it to another judge. Pittman, who was appointed to his position …


Ransomware attack forces hospitals in multiple states to divert some emergency room patients

Hospitals in multiple states have been diverting patients from their emergency rooms due to a recent cyberattack on a major health system. Ardent Health Services, a company that owns hospitals in six states, said Monday that it had been victimized by a cyber event on Thanksgiving that turned out to be a ransomware attack. "As a result, Ardent proactively took its network offline, suspending all user access to its information …


Amazon launching AI-powered chatbot

Amazon plans to launch an AI-powered chatbot called Q for customers of its cloud computing company Amazon Web Services (AWS), TechCrunch reported.

General Motors cuts spending on Cruise

General Motors (GM) plans to cut spending on its self-driving unit Cruise, after an accident in October injured a pedestrian and prompted the company to suspend all self-driving operations nationwide, Financial Times reported.

  • The House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on health will hold a hearing on “Understanding How AI Is Changing Health Care” on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

