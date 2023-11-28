Young ‘surprised’ by bipartisan agreement on AI

Young, speaking at the Axios AI+ Summit, said as Congress continues to mull regulation about artificial intelligence (AI) through the committee process, partisan disagreements may emerge.

He said labor issues related to AI may be a point of contention.

“I expected more disagreement when it came to the role government should play, the extent to which we should protect workers in various ways from the technology. There haven’t been very significant disagreements,” Young said.

He expects there will be“more disagreement” among senators about the extent the role of government should play as the process moves through committees to consider regulation.

Young added that lawmakers may also appear less willing to compromise once “television cameras are turned on and there is an expectation, to put it charitably, from ones’ constituents that their members of the Senate or their members of Congress to fight for the perspective of their constituents of for their base.”

Young is one of four senators on Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) small bipartisan group in charge of Senate discussions about AI regulation. Schumer and the group have convened a series of AI Insight Forums — including industry experts, tech company CEOs and civil rights leaders — to discuss the benefits and risks of AI.

The Senate is holding its seventh AI Insight Forum on Wednesday afternoon, focused on intellectual property and copyright issues. The forum will include a negotiator from SAG-AFTRA, a union representing actors that recently won protections from AI, along with representatives from Sony Music Entertainment, the Motion Picture Association and Spotify.

