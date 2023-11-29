Young Swifties get a second chance to 'shake it off' in Baltimore
Love her or hate her you know about Taylor Swift. The pop star broke records with her Eras Tour this summer is adding dozens more shows in 2024. She is Spotify's artist of the year with 26.1 billion streams since January 1. She thanked fans by releasing You're Losing Me (from The Vault) on all streaming platforms. Previously, it was available as a digital download on her website and on an exclusive CD sold only at an Eras Tour stop in East Rutherford, NJ. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/young-swifties-get-a-second-chance-to-shake-it-off-in-baltimore