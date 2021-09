Reuters Videos

Speaking virtually on the panel for supporting a future for girls' education in Afghanistan, Malala, 23, said "now is the time that we stick to that commitment and ensure that the rights of Afghan women are protected. And one of those important rights is the right to education. The protection of women's rights in Afghanistan has been a key issue since the Taliban retook control of the country on August 15.In 2009 at age 12, Malala blogged under a pen name for the BBC about living under the rule of the Pakistani Taliban. In 2012 she survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for campaigning against its attempts to deny women education.In 2014 Mala became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate at age 17. In 2018 she launched Assembly, a digital publication for girls and young women available on Apple News. She graduated from Oxford University in June.