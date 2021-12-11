Young teen beaten up, robbed in brutal caught-on-camera attack

A crew of thieves mercilessly kicked and punched a 14-year-old boy on a Bronx street during a harrowing caught-on-camera mugging, police said Saturday.

The teen was nearing the corner of Southern Blvd. and E. 174th St. — a block from Crotona Park — about 3 p.m. Wednesday when two men grabbed him and threw him against a fence.

One of the muggers asked the teen where he was from, then punched him in the stomach, surveillance video from the scene shows. The teen is seen trying to flee, but the two men continue to pummel him, forcing him into a light pole, before he’s brought down to the ground.

The teen is knocked out of his sneakers and drops his phone as he tries to ward off a barrage of blows.

Within seconds, the two suspects are joined by three others, who kick and punch the victim while he’s on the ground, the video shows. During the vicious assault, one of the suspects grabs the victim’s cellphone and walks off with it.

The teen suffered a broken nose and was taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Cops on Saturday released surveillance video of the attack and asked that anyone with information about the muggers to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.