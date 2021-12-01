Young teen shot 18 times while waiting for bus in Northern Philadelphia

A 14-year-old boy in Northern Philadelphia was shot more than a dozen times while he waited for his ride home from school.

Samir Johnson was standing at a SEPTA bus stop on Monday when he was ambushed by a pair of armed assailants around 3:30 p.m., police said.

At least 36 shots were fired in the daylight attack, 18 of which struck the teen, who died at Temple University hospital a short time later. He was the third gunshot victim in two days to be pronounced dead at the local medical facility.

“A vehicle, maybe two, pull up. Two males get out and start shooting at him, chasing him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS Philly on Tuesday,

Jefferson was a freshman at Thomas A. Edison High School and told his brother he planned on going to Burger King after school.

Authorities are still investigating a possible motive in the shooting, which unfolded in front a crowded Rite Aid and was at least partially captured on surveillance footage.

“Earlier today, we lost another young life to senseless gun violence — the fourth since yesterday,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in an emailed statement late Monday.

“My heart grieves for the victims, their families, and this city. While we cannot bring back those lost, the Philadelphia Police Department will ensure that these cases are fully investigated so that these victims and their families receive closure and justice.”

So far, two persons of interest have been questioned in connection with the shooting, but no charges have been filed as of Wednesday.

The bus stop violence comes just one day after a 16-year-old boy was shot eight times in a North Philadelphia neighborhood. A 21-year-old student from Temple University was also shot and killed off-campus during a robbery on Sunday afternoon.