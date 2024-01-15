Young teen shot in St. Petersburg alley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A young teen was shot in an alley in St. Petersburg late Sunday.

Officers were called to 5th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. after a teen was reportedly shot.

Police said the boy suffered minor injuries from a gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Officers did not say if they were looking for a suspect in the shooting.

