Young teenage girl shot in leg while walking through East Harlem; cops probe if possible stray bullet

A 14-year-old Bronx girl was shot in the leg while visiting a cousin in East Harlem, police said Friday.

The teen was walking past the Wagner Houses on First Ave. near E. 124th St. about 1:05 a.m. when she heard a shot ring out.

A second later, she told police she felt a sharp pain in her left leg.

The gunman, who was wearing a black mask, was seen running from the scene, police said.

The young teen, who lives in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx, was a half-block from her cousin’s home when she was hit. EMS rushed her to Harlem Hospital, where she was being treated for the wound is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made. Cops were investigating whether the youngster may have been struck by a stray bullet.

The shooting comes as the NYPD struggles to bring down a disturbing spike of gun violence in the city.

As of Thursday, cops were investigating 1,557 shootings in the city — 29 more than the 1,528 reported this time last year.

With just hours before the start of 2022, the city on New Year’s Eve has already overshot numbers generated in 2020, which ended the year with 1,531 incidents — a 97% jump over the 777 shootings recorded in 2019.

With Liam Quigley