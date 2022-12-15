Young Thug appears in court for 1st time in person day after Gunna released from jail

Jeffrey Williams, aka Young Thug, will appear before a Fulton County judge Thursday afternoon.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is one of more than two dozen people arrested in a sweeping gang indictment.

It is Williams’ first public appearance since his initial arrest in May and the day after fellow Atlanta rapper Gunna accepted a plea and was released from jail.

We have two crews at the courthouse following today’s proceedings. Watch LIVE Team 2 coverage on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Williams flashed a smile and waived to his family and friends as he entered the courtroom Thursday.

His lawyer Brian Steele is hoping to not only get a bond for his client, but he’s also hoping to argue several motions dealing with evidence and statements made ahead of January’s trial.

Williams is accused of being one of the founders of Young Slime Life, a criminal street gang that prosecutors say is behind murders, aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon and armed robberies.

His defense says YSL is not a gang but a record label.

RELATED STORIES

Thursday’s hearing comes one day after rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was released from jail after pleading guilty to the RICO Act violation charge against him.

In a statement, Gunna said despite taking the plea he would not be cooperating with the prosecution.

He also made it clear that he had not made any statements, had not been interviewed and had not cooperated with prosecutors and has no intention of being involved in the trial.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]