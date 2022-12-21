Young Thug’s brother accepts plea deal in YSL case, can’t have contact with Atlanta rapper

Another defendant named in the sweeping gang indictment against Young Slime Life has negotiated the plea deal. He is also the brother of rapper Young Thug, who prosecutors say organized the gang.

Fulton County court records show that Quantavious Grier pleaded guilty to one count of violating RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Grier, whose rapper name is UNFOONK, accepted 12 year sentence with two years commuted to time served and 10 years probation.

There are conditions that Grier must meet as part of his probation. He must not have any contact with his brother Young Thug and other defendants until the case is over. Grier must also perform 750 hours of community service, abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and cannot have a gun.

If he is called by any party, the deal states that Grier must testify but also has his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

Grier is one of five defendants who have accepted some kind of plea deal in the YSL gang indictment case.

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, agreed to an Alford plea, in which a defendant doesn’t admit he committed the crime, but acknowledges that it is in his best interest to plead guilty.

Winnie Lee (aka Slimelife Shawty), Martinez Arnold (aka Duke) and Walter Murphy also took deals. That brings the number of defendants down to 23 ahead of the January trial date.

