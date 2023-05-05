Young Thug’s brother arrested on gun charge after taking plea deal in YSL case

WSBTV.com News Staff
Rapper Young Thug’s brother has been arrested on a gun charge months after he took plea deal in the sweeping indictment against members of the alleged Young Slime Life criminal street gang.

Quantavious Grier was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, persons associated with a criminal street gang to participate in criminal activity and some minor traffic offenses.

In December, Grier pleaded guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Grier, whose rapper name is UNFOONK, accepted a 12-year sentence with two years commuted to time served and 10 years probation.

Superstar rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is Grier’s brother.

There are conditions that Grier must meet as part of his probation. He must not have any contact with his brother Young Thug and other defendants until the case is over. Grier must also perform 750 hours of community service, abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and cannot have a gun.

It is unclear how Grier’s arrest will affect the terms of his plea deal.

