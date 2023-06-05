Young Thug’s brother faces judge after investigators say he violated terms of YSL plea deal

The brother of rapper Young Thug is facing a judge Monday morning after investigators say he violated the terms of his probation following his arrest on gun charges last month.

Quantavious Grier, 34, who raps under the name UNFOONK, was arrested on May 4 on charges of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, persons associated with a criminal street gang to participate in illegal activity and some minor traffic offenses.

In December, Grier pleaded guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. As part of his plea deal, Grier accepted a 12-year sentence with two years commuted to time served and 10 years probation.

Plainclothes officers were conducting surveillance along Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta when they noticed black Mercedes G-Wagon backed into a parking spot at a BP gas station. Several people were standing near the driver’s-side door, which raised suspicions of a possible drug deal, an officer wrote in an affidavit.

Officers stopped the SUV after it pulled out of the parking lot, citing a window tint violation. The reporting officer also stated that the SUV smelled like marijuana.

“I also noticed a handgun in plain view located in the driver side door panel,” the officer wrote. “Mr. Grier advised that the gun was clean, which prompted me to believe he had knowledge of the firearm being there.”

Authorities said they recovered a 9 mm Glock and found “marijuana particles” throughout the vehicle’s floorboard.

An Atlanta detective involved in the traffic stop reported that he had been investigating YSL since 2009. He stated that the group had been engaged in what he described as an “ongoing war” with rival gangs, which resulted in more than 100 shootings and several homicides since January 2015.

“The gas station where Grier was arrested is controlled and used by YSL for the commission of criminal gang activity,” wrote the detective.

