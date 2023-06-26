Young Thug Drops New Album While Serving Time

Young Thug

Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who remains in jail while awaiting trial on state racketeering charges, released a new album. The album titled, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, dropped at midnight on Friday. Streaming on Apple Music and Spotify, the album features Drake, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert and popular artists.

Young Thug was arrested in May 2022 for his alleged connection to Young Slime Life, one of Georgia’s most prominent gang. The Atlanta rapper, who is one of 28 people named in an 88-page indictment, is facing charges for conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, 11 Alive reported. Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is named in court documents as the founder of the YSL gang.

Atlanta rapper Gunna, who is also named in the indictment, was released from jail after he plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Young Thug, however, has been denied bond multiple times. According to Pitchfork, one judge said the artist is “a danger to the community.”

Young Thug’s attorney, according to 11 Alive, said there’s no evidence to use against his client, but the court is unfairly using his lyrics and social media posts against him.

Young Thug has continued to be featured in several songs while serving time. The rapper’s latest album is his first since 2021 when he released Punk, Pitchfork reported. A week before releasing his album, Young Thug posted a QR code to tease his fans.

The 31-year-old artist was nominated for two 2023 Grammy Awards, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, after he was featured on Gunna’s “Pushin P” track.

There is still no date set for Young Thug to appear on trial and no jurors have been selected. The judge presiding over the rapper’s case expects the jury selection process to continue through September.