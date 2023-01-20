Young Thug, embroiled in RICO case, adds to legal woes with courtroom 'drug exchange'

Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago in 2021. (Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press)

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing even more legal trouble as he undergoes the proceedings for his RICO case.

The "Bubbly" artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, allegedly participated in a courtroom drug deal with Kahlieff Adams, a co-defendant in the gang and racketeering case against several people associated with Williams' Young Slime Life crew.

According to legal documents reviewed Friday by The Times, the "hand-to-hand drug exchange" happened during a Wednesday hearing at a Fulton County, Ga., courtroom.

Adams allegedly stood up from his chair and "walked unattended" to Young Thug. Surveillance video captured Adams giving an "item of contraband" to the 31-year-old rapper, who allegedly hid his hand underneath the table where he sat next to his attorney.

Legal representatives for Williams and Adams did not immediately respond to The Times when separately contacted on Friday.

The documents, filed Thursday, say law enforcement in the courtroom approached Williams and demanded he give up what Adams handed him. They determined the object was Percocet, also known as oxycodone.

Officials then searched Adams, who initially resisted to being searched, and allegedly found "Percocet, marijuana, tobacco, and other contraband, wrapped in plastic."

As a result of the alleged "illegal acts of possession and distribution," Wednesday's hearing was delayed.

A 56-count grand jury indictment in May identified Young Thug, rapper Gunna (real name Sergio Kitchens) and 26 others as members of YSL, a criminal street gang. Some of the defendants were charged with violent crimes such as murder and attempted armed robbery. Authorities have said Williams and Kitchens are leaders in the gang, but their attorneys have contested the charges for months.

The indictment also alleged that Young Thug, 31, was a founder of the YSL gang and said he was linked to offenses in 2013 and 2018. He remains in jail, pending a verdict in the trial.

In December, a grand jury charged the rapper with four additional counts related to a May 2021 incident where he allegedly drove 120 miles per hour on an Atlanta freeway, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

Meanwhile, Gunna was released from custody in mid-December after entering a negotiated plea deal on a racketeering conspiracy charge. He entered an Alford plea, which allows a person to plead guilty — while still maintaining innocence — if it’s believed the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict at trial.

He received a sentence of five years with four years suspended and the remaining year satisfied by time served. He will also have to do 500 hours of community service. He released a statement making it clear that he had not cooperated with or given any statements to law enforcement.

Times staff writer Christie D'Zurilla contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.