Young Thug given Percocet by alleged RICO accomplice during YSL trial in Georgia, say authorities

He’s serving a life sentence for one crime and is on trial for a second — but that didn’t stop one of Young Thug’s associates from allegedly committing a third in a courtroom surrounded by court officers and cameras.

Kahlieff Adams was caught on camera handing a packet of drugs to rap star Young Thug on Wednesday during their high-profile RICO trial in Atlanta, authorities said.

Adams — though he is in law enforcement custody — walked through the courtroom unsupervised and handed Young Thug something, according to courtroom video obtained by TMZ.

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, then passed it to one of two courtroom officers who confronted him and Adams.

Prosecutors said Adams gave Young Thug some Percocet, a prescription drug that combines acetaminophen and oxycodone.

Adams is already serving a life sentence without parole for a 2019 murder and is charged with attempted murder in the RICO case brought under Georgia state law.

After the incident, officers searched Adams and found more Percocet, marijuana and other drugs, prosecutors said.

“Defendant Adams, who is currently serving a life-without-parole sentence for murder, conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction with Defendant Jeffery Lamar Williams, in open court,” prosecutors wrote in a motion filed Thursday.

Adams swallowed some items and resisted the search, according to authorities. He was hospitalized afterward but healthy enough to return to the courtroom on Thursday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Young Thug, 31, was not charged in the Wednesday incident. His attorneys claimed he didn’t know what Adams was handing him and pointed out that he immediately turned it over.

Adams was charged with drug possession by an inmate, and resisting officers.

Wednesday’s commotion was the third time someone has been accused of smuggling something into the courtroom during the sprawling case against Young Thug and 13 co-defendants tied to the YSL group. A total of 28 people were charged in the initial indictment; some took plea deals before trial.

Prosecutors allege that YSL, known as both Young Slime Life and Young Stoner Life, was not just a record label but also a street gang. Defense attorneys have said it was only a label.

Jury selection began Jan. 4, but zero of the 12 necessary jurors had been seated as of Friday afternoon.

Young Thug faces several RICO charges in case. Gunna, the second-most famous defendant in the case behind Grammy-winner Young Thug, pleaded guilty to a RICO charge in late December.

