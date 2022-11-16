Young Thug, Gunna nominated for Grammys while in jail

It was a bittersweet moment Tuesday for two Atlanta rappers who were nominated for two Grammys despite being in jail, after they were named in a sweeping gang indictment that included 26 other people alleged to be members of the Young Slime Life gang.

Young Thug and Gunna have been nominated for best rap performance and best rap song categories for their song “pushin P.”

In a statement to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden, Gunna’s attorney said:

“Gunna is honored to be nominated for a Grammy award. He has put his heart and soul into his music. To his fans and the Atlanta community in which he lives and works, he once again proclaims his innocence, and hopes and prays that justice will be served and he will soon be freed from this nightmare to return to his music.”

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of conspiring to associate together and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, is accused of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Currently, their trial is set to begin on Jan. 9, but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked the judge to delay it.

The district attorney also said that there is a large amount of data that her office needs to go through in time for the trial. Willis is asking for a new trial date of March 27.

