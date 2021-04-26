Young Thug, Gunna post bail for 30 incarcerated persons in Georgia

Fulton County Jail was described as having “some of the worst conditions” two months ago

According to a recent report, Young Thug and Gunna posted bail last weekend for 30 inmates at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

Per a report from WSB-TV, Atlanta-based rappers Young Thug and Gunna are using their platform and money to help change the lives of those affected by the often unfair incarceration system. Young Thug (Jeffrey Williams) and Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) spoke to Michael Seiden of WSB-TV about their act of kindness at Cleveland Avenue Park on Sunday.

Young Thug (l) and Gunna (Getty Images)

In the segment, Williams shared, “This is where we are from…We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and, you know, DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out.”

Chiming in, Kitchens spoke to major issues within the prison system, highlighting that plenty of people have served their time and just can’t pay the bail. He explained, “You never know what somebody been through. There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond.”

Williams added, “If they did the crime, then they can do the time, then it’s all right. But it’s like you’re giving them a bond higher than what they stole.”

He also said that this moment has shifted his perspective, stating, “It feels so good to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here. He put me here to do this.”

Young Thug and Gunna pulled up to Fulton County jail in GA and posted bail for 20-30 non-violent offenders 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/SorybgsCWN — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) April 26, 2021

Young Stoner Life Records shared the entire segment to their official Instagram page, using social media to support the rappers and their act of kindness. The video highlights real-time footage of the emotional reunions, including one between a father and a son.

Young Thug performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Lil Baby on March 02, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

WSB-TV reported on Fulton County Jail two months ago. At the time, there were reportedly, “2,900 inmates and 400 over capacity,” in the jail, which was described as “some of the worst conditions.”

In the segment, Seiden explained, “Young Thug and Gunna wouldn’t disclose how much money they spent but they told me this will not be a one time deal…they plan on doing this again in the future and they’re hoping that their generosity will influence other artists to join their movement.”

Check out the full segment on the Young Stoner Life Records Instagram account below:

