Young Thug’s nephew accused of killing girlfriend in East Point, police say

A man accused of killing his girlfriend in East Point is the nephew of incarcerated Atlanta rapper Young Thug, police say.

East Point police were called to Foxhunt Lane off of Washington Rd. at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they got there, they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound. She has been identified as Destiny Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick’s boyfriend, who was still on the scene, was taken into custody.

Police later identified him as Fardereen Deonta Grier.

According to a police report, Grier told police that two masked gunmen tried to rob the couple as they were leaving their apartment and she was shot.

A witness told police that he heard the couple arguing and then law a woman lying on the ground. The witness told police he didn’t see anyone else leave the apartment.

Grier was taken into custody, where he later admitted to killing Fitzpatrick during a domestic dispute in the apartment.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was arrested in May in a sweeping gang indictment in which 28 alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang were also indicted. Young Thug has been denied bond.