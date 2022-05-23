Young Thug scheduled to appear in court for arraignment hearing on RICO charges

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will go before a judge again Monday as he faces RICO gang charges in Georgia.

Young Thug is scheduled to be in court for an arraignment hearing where he will enter a not guilty or guilty plea.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is charged with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act and participating in a criminal street gang.

He was arrested earlier this month at a home in Buckhead on a sweeping gang indictment that also named 27 other people, including Sergio Kitchens, aka Gunna.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the people named in the indictment are members of the Young Slime Life gang, which has engaged in criminal activity in the city since 2012.

The 88-page indictment gives a detailed account of various crimes the alleged members of YSL are accused of, and documents social media posts and rap lyrics that reference YSL.

“They are committing conservatively 75% to 80% of all the violent crime in our community,” Willis said. “It doesn’t matter your notoriety or fame, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes, you are going to be a target and a focus of this District Attorney’s office.”

Lawyers said in a motion that Young Thug was simply exercising his freedom of speech and doing his job, but that “the state seeks to insinuate criminal conduct from quotations from song lyrics and social media posts.”

They claim that Williams’ arrest was a violation of his first and fourteenth amendment rights, which protect freedom of speech and expression.

The motion also disputes the district attorney’s claims that Williams once rented a car that was later used in a murder.

“There is no allegation by the Grand Jury that Mr. Williams had knowledge of this crime, had knowledge that this rented vehicle would be used in any supposed crime or that Mr. Williams was a party to this supposed crime,” lawyers said.

