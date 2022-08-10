Young Thug Slapped With New Gun, Drug And Gang Charges In RICO Case

Officials have just brought a new set of charges against Young Thug, who’s currently in custody over alleged Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act violations.

Young Thug, real name Jeffrey Williams, and 27 other Young Slime Life (YSL) associates, including Gunna, were arrested back in May, as Blavity previously reported.

As the 28 YSL associates await their January 2023 trial date, they were recently reindicted, and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is bringing new charges against Young Thug and 4 other members.

While the full details of this new indictment aren’t totally clear, investigative reporter Mark Winne learned that it adds a brand-new machine gun charge against Thugger, according to Channel 2 Action News (WBS-TV).

Furthermore, the outlet reports that the reindictment brings on additional drug and gang charges.

It’s also worth adding that, while all 28 YSL associates were reindicted, only a select few — like Thugger and Yak Gotti — are facing additional charges, and it’s related to evidence found while authorities arrested the men in question.

“Charges were added for defendants via re-indictment based on evidence found at arrests,” the Fulton County D.A.’s Office said in a statement, XXL reports. “When Mr. Williams was arrested on May 9, evidence was recovered that resulted in the additional charges, including a charge of possession of a machine gun.”

According to Channel 2 Action News, Fani Willis — D.A. of Fulton County — also recently condemned YSL by referring to the organization as “a hybrid gang that operates here in Atlanta and [is] an affiliate of the Bloods gang.”

However, in stark contrast to the Fulton County D.A.’s comments, it’s worth noting that others like Kevin Liles say YSL is nothing more than a music label, as Blavity previously reported.

YOUNG STONER LIFE RECORDS IS A MUSIC LABEL. Share this post in an effort to spread the message that using lyrics on trial is both unfair and unjust. #ProtectBlackArt #RapOnTrial pic.twitter.com/ohD3QJ0FHR — Kevin Liles (@KevinLiles1) May 24, 2022

Regardless, it looks like Young Thug’s legal situation is beginning to heat up as he and his fellow YSL associates await trial, which is scheduled to kick off on Jan. 9, 2023.