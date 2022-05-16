Young Thug's Attorney Says Rapper Is Being Held In 'Dungeon-Like' Jail Conditions

Young Thug‘s attorney has filed an emergency motion for an “expeditious” bond hearing. The filing is over the rapper’s alleged “inhumane” living conditions and intended to get him into “non-torturous in-custody housing.”

Apparently he has been separated from nearly any human contact and a light is on in his window-less cell 24 hours a day, keeping him from sleeping — Jeannie Johnson (@Jeannie08068586) May 14, 2022

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, is slamming the rapper’s holding conditions in an emergency bond motion.

According to Steel, Young Thug is in “dungeon-like conditions” and should be either released on bond or housed in “non-torturous” conditions as he continues to fight his “unconscionable and unconstitutional” indictment. He also alleges that the Atlanta rapper has been placed in a “windowless cement compartment with only a bed and a toilet and an overhead light which remains on 24 hours per day.”

“Mr. Williams, an innocent man, who is wholly isolated from the world, must obtain immediate relief,” Steel wrote in the emergency filing.

Young Thug is being held in “dungeon-like conditions” and deserves release on bond or more humane treatment while fighting his “unconscionable and unconstitutional” RICO indictment, the Atlanta rapper’s lawyer says. – Rolling Stone #YSL #Atlanta #News pic.twitter.com/FaEfwkM7GD — Sam Helmerick (@samhelmerick) May 14, 2022

As Blavity previously reported, Young Thug (real name Jeffrey Williams) was arrested last week as part of a large-scale criminal indictment that also named 27 others associated with the Young Slime Life (YSL) street gang, which the rapper’s accused of co-founding. The charges are related to gang involvement and conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

It’s also worth noting that Young Thug‘s rap lyrics are controversially being used as evidence in the case, and he’s accused of encouraging YSL members to carry out acts of violence.

Young Thug was on wiretap multiple times encouraging YSL members to do crimes “Y’all ain’t beat em up or s**t em yet? y’all boys getting soft!” according to police. pic.twitter.com/1qlu5rbqJa — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 14, 2022

Thug’s lawyer went on to blast the rapper’s lyrics being used as evidence, as he says Young Thug was “lawfully exercising his freedom of speech and expression in his profession as a musical artist.”

“To weaponize these words by charging overt acts to support a supposed conspiracy is unconscionable and unconstitutional pursuant to the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights under the United States Constitution,” Steel noted.

“These lyrics are an artist’s creative expression and not a literal recounting of facts and circumstances. Under the state’s theory, any artist with a song referencing violence could find herself the victim of a RICO indictment,” he continued.

If Young Thug is ultimately convicted of a RICO charge, he could face up to 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.