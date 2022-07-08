Young Thug's Nephew Charged With Murder After Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend In The Face

Young Thug‘s nephew is currently in police custody for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Atlanta, shooting her in the face.

Fardereen Deonta Grier was arrested on Wednesday after cops were called to a residence outside Atlanta.

Allyn Glover, East Point spokesperson, confirmed when responding officers arrived at the scene, Grier was crying, and his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick, was deceased.

Grier initially claimed that he had been fighting off two armed, masked intruders when the shooting occurred. He would eventually admit to killing Fitzpatrick.

Glover said Grier told police he was the nephew of rapper young Thug, the son of his oldest sister. A source close to the rapper confirms they are related.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled the shooting a homicide, saying it resulted from a domestic dispute. Fitzpatrick, 24, was shot several times, according to East Point Police.

According to People, Grier is being held at Cobb County Jail, where Young Thug sat in on his own hearing last month after being charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and criminal street gang involvement.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville denied bond to the 30-year-old rapper last month. As a result, young Thug is expected to stand trial on Jan. 9, 2023.

Grier has been charged with murder. We will keep you updated as new developments in Grier’s case emerge.