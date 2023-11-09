Young for a very long time | Opinion

In my heart, I’m still young. In my heart, I’m still in my prime. So, I won’t say I’m old; I’ll just say I’ve been young for a very long time.

I went to the beach a few months ago. I was swimming and diving into the waves and having a wonderful time until I tried to get out of the water and couldn’t do it. There was a steep incline and soft sand; I couldn’t get a firm foothold and waves kept knocking me down and making me lose my balance. I fell several times. It was embarrassing and funny at the same time. I started laughing, which didn’t help the situation. I couldn’t manage to stand up so I started to crawl out of the water, but the darn waves kept breaking and I just wasn’t getting anywhere. Finally, my significant other grabbed my arm and pulled me out.

I’ve been going in the ocean all my life, and this never happened before. But the next week and the week after, it happened again and then, I began noticing other things. I hesitated and was scared to step off the curb in the parking lot (a man passing by offered me his arm). I avoided climbing stairs and I couldn’t get out of my car easily (it’s a very low sports car) and I failed when I tried to skip and I felt a little unbalanced when I walked on the grass in the park. I told a few friends about these strange happenings and they just laughed.

“That’s what happens when you get old!” they said.

What? Old? Me? No way! Old is other — people, neighbors, doctors, salespeople, congressmen, editors, the shoe-repair guy, but not me, although age is mind over matter; if you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.

I didn’t mind much, especially when you consider the alternative.

“I’ll think positive,” I told myself. “I’ll think about the good things, the funny things, the advantages of aging.”

I did and, being a writer, the next step was to write a book about it. I asked friends, coworkers, members of online and in-person groups to write and send me articles, poems, plays, quotes and anything about getting older. I interviewed several people who are “still in the game,” still working at their jobs or starting new careers with no plans to retire; (six of their bios are included), and I collected sayings and quotes about getting older.

“Friends with benefits means friends who can drive at night.”

“Nine p.m. is the new midnight.”

“Anytime you feel too old to do something, go and do it immediately.”

There is a section of questions and answers from discussion groups covering a variety of topics:

Retirement homes. How do you feel about them?

“Definitely yes, it’s like a permanent vacation.

“Definitely no; I like a mixed neighborhood, different ages, children, singles, married couples, different religions, races.

Online dating. Has anyone tried it?

Yes, several times but when you do, don’t expect to meet the man or woman of your dreams the first or second time. It’s not a lifetime commitment; it’s just coffee or dinner.

Exercise. Do you exercise? What do you do?

“My physical therapist says ‘motion is lotion’ so I try to do something every day, even if it’s just taking a walk.”

“My husband and I bought three-wheeler bikes. At first, I was embarrassed, but we see more and more of them every day when we are riding.”

Rude questions from strangers. How do you answer?

“How old are you? 106, don’t I look good for my age?”

There are several advantages to being older: I listed the following and more on page 43 (or maybe 45 or 47). I don’t remember, but it’s somewhere around there.

You can eat ice cream for dinner, if that’s what you want.

You can say anything you want to say and it will be excused.

You can get all sorts of senior discounts and bargains.

You can say “no” without an excuse if you don’t want to do something.

“Young For A Very Long Time” was an interesting book for me to write and it helped me come to terms and laugh at my problem in climbing stairs (sideways, one step at a time is best) and getting out of the ocean (don’t be too proud to ask for help) and my reluctance to travel to Europe to visit my son and grandsons (been there, done that several times).

It’s nice to know that other people look for ramps instead of curbs in parking lots, go to sleep at 9 p.m. (9 is the new midnight), and have given up high heels in favor of sneakers.

The book has a lot of suggestions, ideas and advice. My favorite is this quote from Maggie Kuhn: “Old age is an excellent time to do outrageous things. My goal is to do one outrageous thing every week.”

So, my outrageous thing this week is to end this article with the following joke:

Him: “Let’s run upstairs and make love.”

Her: “Honey, I can’t do both.”

“Young For A Very Long Time” is available in paperback and ebook formats from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online bookstores or booksbybarbara.com, and as an audiobook on Google Books.