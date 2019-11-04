Young voters helped push Democrats to victory in 2018. Can they swing the 2020 vote?

DURHAM, N.H. – Ashlyn Giroux and Phoebe Mulry held signs on stage for Bernie Sanders when the U.S. senator from Vermont had a rally here in September.

But in between classes at the University of New Hampshire Wednesday, the two freshmen made their way to hear Sen. Elizabeth Warren speak on campus. Both said they've donated $5 to Warren's presidential campaign, although only Mulry has fully committed to backing the Massachusetts Democrat in the primary. Both plan to get more active ahead of voting.

"Elizabeth Warren is my candidate," Mulry said, explaining that she donated to the campaign after a discussion in her government class about mobilizing the electorate. "I wanted to feel like I was a part of her campaign."

One year out from the 2020 presidential election, and less than 100 days before the first votes are counted in the Iowa caucuses, Democrats are working to energize one of their biggest strengths – young voters.

It's not just a short game for Democrats seeking the party's nomination. Democrats, from county organizers to national party leadership, are looking to build on last year's momentum to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election. In the 2018 midterms, turnout among voters ages 18 to 29 more than doubled from 2014, and they overwhelmingly backed Democrats.

Like past cycles, students are coordinating with campaigns and enlisting supporters. College Democrat groups, especially those in early voting states such as Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, are hosting town halls and meet-and-greets with presidential hopefuls. Democrats are also training students to caucus and register first-time voters.

But those efforts also come as political activism among young liberals is already heightened – on display in 2018 and again this summer, when hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the U.S. demanding action on climate change.

Neither Murly nor Giroux, both 18, were old enough to vote in 2016. Giroux said she's still split between Sanders and Warren, calling the other Democrats in the field "very in the middle, and I'm way more far left." Mulry said young progressives are motivated because of the "severity" of what's at stake in 2020.

Carolyn DeWitt, president and executive director of Rock the Vote, said young voters have "incredible power" to determine the direction of the country, noting nearly 40% of the electorate in 2020 will be millennial or Generation Z voters. Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit, has worked for three decades to register young voters, inform them of the voting process and increase their participation.

"If young people, young adults, turn out to vote, it's kind of a game-over situation," DeWitt said. "They can dominate and determine pretty much everything. The record-breaking numbers we saw last year, I expect that we will continue to see those next year, (but) there is a lot of work that we need to do."

Young people shift more Democratic as a group

With progressive causes such as gun control and climate change bringing louder battle cries from young voters, and competitive races in traditionally conservative states like Texas and Georgia, 28.2% of eligible youth voters went to the polls in 2018. That's compared with 13% of eligible young voters who voted in the 2014 midterms, according to research from the nonpartisan Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at the Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts University. Voters 30 and older increased their turnout as well, but only by 10 percentage points.

Democratic congressional candidates won 67% of voters ages 18 to 29 in 2018 – a greater than 2-to-1 margin than the 32% of young people who voted for Republicans.

It marked the largest share of the youth vote won by Democrats in recent political history, surpassing even the margins under President Barack Obama, when Democratic congressional candidates won 60% of the youth vote in 2008 and 2012. Obama won 66% of young voters in 2008.